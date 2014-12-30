Download of the day: Notepad++

The default text editor in Windows, Notepad, is great for simple tasks, but for anything else you'll want to get your hands on the free Notepad++.

Why you need it

Notepad++ is more than just a simple text editor; it comes with useful features for all manner of different tasks, from web editing to letter writing and more.

Let's say you want to work on HTML code for a website. Whereas Microsoft's Notepad app simply displays the code with all formatting removed, Notepad++ highlights the code's syntax in different colours, making it simple to find what you're looking for.

Then there are the bookmark, auto-complete and document map features, which all serve to make text editing that much easier. You can also customise the look and feel of Notepad++, giving it tabs to make editing multiple documets easier, plus there's the multi-editing tool, which allows you to change several instance of the same piece of text at once – great if you're playing with web code.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

Free Customise: Notepad++ lets you customise your experience with the program through changeable layouts and plugins

Notepad++ lets you customise your experience with the program through changeable layouts and plugins Web editing: If you're working on developing a website, Notepad++ makes it easy to work your way around the code

If you're working on developing a website, Notepad++ makes it easy to work your way around the code Extend: There are far more tools available in Notepad++ than in the basic Windows Notepad app, allowing you to do more when it comes to text editing.

You'll also like