Google Books arrives in the UK

Google has finally brought its efforts to muscle in on the digital books market to the UK.

Google Books is now officially available to British customers, with the company also pushing out the accompanying Android app.

"Readers in the UK now have access to the world's largest ebooks collection, with hundreds of thousands of ebooks for sale – from major UK publishers like Hachette, Random House and Penguin – as well as more than two million public domain ebooks for free," says a Google statement.

Android Market changes

UK users can also see a new version of the Android market, which offers access to the books section as well as apps and games.

Like many of Google's new projects, Google Books enjoyed a period of US exclusivity before its roll-out on other shores.

You'll need a Google-powered handset boasting Android 2.1 or higher in order to read on your device.

Via: Eurodroid