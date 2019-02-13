Samsung TV catalog 2019: here’s every new Samsung TV coming in 2019

What does 2019 look like for Samsung TVs? The South Korean manufacturer is, as always, firing on all cylinders.

To that end you can expect modular televisions, new 8K upscaling techniques, expanded use of the Bixby smart assistant and, strangely, iTunes.

If QLED is still a bit too rich for your blood or the idea of a 2,000-nit TV sounds like a bit overkill, however, don't worry - there are still plenty of mid-class screens that offer solid picture performance at an affordable price.

With so many models to take in, we thought it'd be beneficial for to see the entire line-up, from the high-end QLED to the entry-level TVs, all on one page.

One word of warning first: It’s worth noting that a lot of the specs listed below could potentially change as we get closer to the retail release of these screens, but for the most part the specs you see here should be the components that make it in the final product.

Samsung's MicroLED is modular, meaning it can be built in a variety of different shapes and sizes

Samsung 2019 TV technology

Most of the technical advances we see in 2019 will be iterative, rather than anything wholly new from Samsung.

Samsung is pushing forward with its MicroLED panels, which feature millions of microscopic blue, red, and green LEDS for an incredible level of color and light control. On the large end, there's the new 219-inch model of Samsung's The Wall, and on the less-large-but-still-large end, the 75-inch The Window – made possible by smaller, more compact clusters of LEDS – with both looking ahead to a flexible future where you can customize your TV shape for any size or aspect ratio you please.

The virtual assistant Bixby will be one of the few common features across Samsung's MicroLED, QLED, and Ultra HD lineups – alongside various Samsung smart appliances, phones, and speakers.

An 'improved AI algorithm' will make your Samsung TV better at recommending and displaying relevant TV content and apps, with expanded use of Bixby voice controls through your Samsung remote – as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart home devices. Not to mention some smart Remote Access features for connecting to other devices through your TV.

The addition of Bixby will also allow the TVs to be compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings smart home platform. Together, Bixby and SmartThings will allow you to control your home from the comfort of your couch, giving you voice control over everything from smart lights to your Samsung SmartThings-enabled refrigerator. This may not be as beneficial for those folks who aren’t quite ready to buy into smart home tech yet, but it’s a nice addition to those of us who already have.

On the software side, Samsung sets will be getting AirPlay 2 support for streaming iTunes content from Apple devices. 2019 will also be the first time Apple has offered a dedicated iTunes app for movies and TV shows for a non-Apple manufacturer – for now exclusively on Samsung TVs.

Of course, the star of the show for Samsung in 2019 is still the QLED TV screen – essentially a variation on traditional Quantum Dot LED-LCD panels that feature a peak brightness between 1,500 and 2,000 nits. For a reference point, that’s about twice as bright as the competition from 2017 and four to five times as bright as the HD/SDR TV you’re used to watching.

We're likely to see wider expansion of Samsung's Ambient Mode. When the TV is turned off, Ambient Mode helps the TV mimic the color and pattern of the wall on which the TV is displayed, so that it blends seamlessly into home décor.

It can also play music and display information about the news, weather, and traffic as well. While at first limited to QLED TVs, we're hoping to see the mode trickle down into more affordable devices too.

Many high-end Samsung sets also feature the OneConnect box, which outsources all of your HDMI, power inputs and the like into a piece of hardware separate from the TV, preventing a mess of cables hanging down from your new display.

Ambient Mode and Samsung's signature Invisible Cable will help these TVs seamlessly blend into their surroundings.

Samsung Designer Series

Samsung The Wall (2019)

The Wall (available in 143, 219 inches): Almost too big to be true? The Wall may not fit on most living room walls, but it's a testament to Samsung's desire to impress – featuring millions of microscopic LED for a huge level of color contrast and brightness control over each pixel. Made of a modular series of panels, the size is technically variable, though Samsung is still selling it in general size configurations as a starting point.

The first 143-inch model released in late 2018, though we now know a whopping 219-inch version is coming this year. Whichever you're looking at, you can be sure to expect an absolutely insane price tag.

The Window (available in 75-inches only): A smaller, but still objectively huge variation on The Wall television above. It's still modular, meaning you'll be able to vary the size somewhat at installation – and we're expecting it to hit some time in 2019.

Samsung The Frame (2018)

The Frame (available in 43-, 55- and 65-inches)

US model numbers: UN43LS003AFXZA, UN55LS003AFXZA, UN65LS003AFXZA

UK model numbers: UE43LS003AUXXU, UE55LS003AUXXU, UE65LS003AUXXU

Samsung’s classiest TV got another upgrade last year, and we've heard word that a version of The Frame with a QLED panel is on the way – which feels necessary, given that the picture quality was the only thing letting this gorgeously made hunk of metal down. Blending form and function, this style-focused television may be the most attractive television Samsung has put out.

Samsung QLED 2019 Models

Samsung Q900R QLED TV (available in 65, 75, 85, 98 inches)

US model numbers: QN65Q900RBFXZA, QN75Q900RBFXZA, QN82Q900RBFXZA, QN85Q900RAFXZA

Unbelievably, Samsung’s monstrous, 85-inch 8K TV is still considered a QLED TV. It’s the top of the list for numerous reasons – size and resolution being the most obvious two – but also its ability to use artificial intelligence upscale SD content to 8K HDR. While it's an absolute beauty to behold, the 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes will put you back a pretty penny – check our review link below for more pricing info.

Samsung Q90 QLED TV (Image Credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q90 QLED TV (available in 65-, 75- and 82-inches)

US model numbers: QN65Q90RAFXZA

Samsung's 2019 flagship 4K QLED is the Samsung Q90 QLED TV. Like last year you can expect Ambient Mode and better black levels thanks to its Direct Full Array panel alongside the screen’s insanely iridescent peak brightness. But new this year is the addition of ‘Ultra Viewing Angle’ technology, which restructures the TV’s panels so the backlight passes through the panel with lights evenly onto the screen.

Samsung Q80 QLED TV (available in 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inches)

Moving down the line a bit is Samsung’s Q80 QLED TV. Like the Q90, you’ll see a Direct Full Array panel with a feature set that includes Ambient Mode and the Bixby. The Q80 uses far fewer backlight dimming zones than its Q9FN sibling but still looks great and has a more affordable price point.

Samsung Q70 QLED TV (Image Credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q70 QLED TV (available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inches)

US model numbers: QN65Q70RAFXZA

The Samsung Q7FN was the golden ticket to 2018's QLED line-up. Offering one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the entire line-up, it was the Q7F that roped droves of AV enthusiasts into buying a QLED TV. That said, it could be our TV of the year in 2019 as Samsung has listened to our feedback and swapped the edge-lit display for full array LED-LCD that will definitely improve contrast.

Samsung Q60 QLED TV (Image Credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q60 QLED TV (available in 43-, 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inches)

US model numbers: QN55Q60RAFXZA, QN65Q60RAFXZA

UK model numbers: No model numbers announced yet

Last up in the QLED line-up is the entry-level Samsung Q60 QLED TV. The Q6-Series began its life as a special edition that Samsung added around the holidays in 2016, and now it appears the TV has claimed a permanent spot in the line-up. The Q60 is a bit less bright overall than the rest of its Quantum Dot-equipped brethren and still uses the oldedge-lit design but if you’re looking for some of the same spectacular colors at a spectacular price, the Q60 will be the best place to get it.

Samsung 2019 Premium UHD Models

Samsung RU8000 (available in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 82-inches)

US model numbers: UN65RU8000FXZA

UK model numbers: None announced yet

The first highest series in Samsung's 4K UHD lineup is the RU8000, a sequel to last year’s NU8000. We expect that the RU8000 will use an edge-lit LED LCD panel and a quad-core processor, but that's yet to be confirmed. Expect both HDR10 and HDR10+ support in addition to Bixby and Samsung’s Smart TV platform.

Samsung RU7300 (Image Credit: Samsung)

Samsung RU7300 (available in 55- and 65-inches)

US model numbers: None announced yet

UK model numbers: None announced yet

Underneath the RU8000 is the curved Samsung RU7300. It's not available in as many sizes as its older sibling, but it should fulfill the niche of a curved screen for folks who want to upgrade to a 4K HDR TV. You’ll likely find the same edge-lit LED LCD panel and processor as the RU8000, but that's still to be determined.

Samsung RU7100 (available in 43-, 49-, 55-, 58-, 65- and 75-inches)

US model numbers: None announced yet

UK model numbers: None announced yet

The last entry in the 2018 RU Series is Samsung’s RU7100. We don't have a ton of information on Samsung's lowest-end screen in 2019, but we do know that you'll have your choice of screen sizes - the RU7100 will come in a 43-, 49-, 55-, 58-, 65- and 75-inch variation.