Pokémon Legends Arceus' mythical creatures come to Diamond and Pearl remakes

A recent Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl update has added two mythical pocket monsters from Pokémon Legends Arceus to the remakes, including the legendary title creature.

Software update version 1.3.0 sees Arceus and Darkrai added to the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, both of whom are available for trainers to catch - if you think you're up to it.

The update is available to download now, if you haven't already downloaded it, but to take on (and hopefully catch) these mythical Pokémon you will need to do a few things first.

How to get Arceus and Darkrai in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

(Image credit: Nintendo/Pokémon Company)

Firstly, you need to have a Pokémon Legends Arceus save file already on your Nintendo Switch with all the missions completed (so you need to own Arceus as well as Diamond and Pearl). Once you've done that, go to the Hall of Fame in Diamond and Pearl and obtain the National Pokédex, then head back to your room and pick up the Azure Flute.

Take the Azure Flute and go to the Spear Pillar at the top of Mount Coronet. Arceus should reveal itself, allowing you to battle and catch it.

To catch Darkrai, you need to obtain the Member Card item (which is available between the new moons) via Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl's Mystery Gift feature, a time-limited event that will run from April 1 to April 30. As with Arceus, you'll need to go into the Hall of Fame and get the National Pokédex. After that, head to Newmoon Island where Darkrai should be waiting.

Opinion: a tasty crossover

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's pretty much always good news when Pokémon games have crossovers and this time is no different. The inclusion of Darkrai and Arceus gives trainers a new challenge to take on in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl - not to mention the bragging rights if you do manage to capture them.

But it's not just these mythical Pokémon that the recent Diamond and Pearl remake update adds. The update also sees The Global Wonder Station (GWR) finally opened, allowing you to trade with trainers online from all over the world - without being their friend - though you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to do so. The GWR has been unavailable since the remakes' release back in November 2021, until now.

While the recent Diamond and Pearl remakes update gives us a reason to jump back into the Sinnoh region, there's not too long to wait until we get our hands on the next mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which are due to release in late 2022.