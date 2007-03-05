New Olympus cameras announced

Olympus has finally revealed the subjects behind its teaser ad on its website last week - namely a new digital SLR and a new addition to its mju digital compact camera range.

The Olympus E-410 is the digital SLR successor to the E-400. With a 10-megapixel CCD sensor working at up to ISO1600, it has CompactFlash and xD-Picture Cards support, and an improved TruePic III image processor.

The Live View enables users to frame their shots on the 2.5-inch viewscreen before snapping away, instead of using the optical viewfinder. It has 32 preset shooting modes, including portrait, macro, panorama, and a number of underwater settings.

The Olympus mju: 780 compact features 5x optical zoom, a 7.1-megapixel sensor, 2.5-inch display, 15MB internal memory and an expandable xD card slot. It has a metal casing which is weather resistant, and has integrated dual image stabilisation, combining a mechanical image stabiliser with high ISO settings (up to 1600) for better image results. The mju: 780 can also record movies up to 30fps.

Olympus could not give any information on pricing or availability for either of these cameras.