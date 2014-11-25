Panasonic's next generation cameraphone is coming to the UK

The camera and smartphone hybrid Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1 is coming to the UK

Is the Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1 a smartphone with an amazing camera built in? Or is it a camera that can also make phone calls?

What we do know about Panasonic's incredible sounding DMC-CM1 is that calling it simply a cameraphone would not be doing it justice, and that it'll be coming to the UK on December 1.

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1 comes with a 1-inch 20 megapixel image sensor, which is seven times larger than the standard for smartphones.

It's the same sensor that Panasonic uses in its Lumix DMC-FZ1000 bridge camera, which means the Lumix DMC-CM1 will be extremely good when it comes to taking photos.

Image quality is everything

Along with the high quality image sensor, there's an f/2.8 Leica DC Elmarit lens that can record 4K video, a dedicated hardware shutter button and a switch to toggle between camera and smartphone modes.

The Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1 also includes a 4.7-inch 1080p display, 2.3 GHz Snapdragon 801 CPU, 2GB RAM, NFC connectivity, Android 4.4 KitKat and a 2,600 mAh battery.

It comes with 16GB internal memory which will quickly fill up considering the quality of the photos you'll be taking with the Lumix DMC-CM1. Thankfully it also has a microSD slot that will boost storage capacity to 128GB.

Originally the Lumix DMC-CM1 was planned for release only in France and Germany, but due to increased interest in the phone it will be making its way to the UK, in limited numbers. It will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be available from the following stores from December 1:

Jessops, Oxford St, London.

Dixons, Harrods, London

Wilkinson Cameras, Liverpool

Park Cameras, Burgess Hill,

Panasonic Store, Plymouth

John Lewis, Edinburgh (subject to confirmation)

Dixons Travel, Heathrow Airport, Terminal 5

It looks like if you're interested in the Panasonic Lumix DMC-CM1, you're going to have to act fast to get your hands on one.

Via AndroidCentral