Nokia starts shipping 8MP N86

Nokia has confirmed that the new N86 8MP phone has begun shipping to stores worldwide.

The new phone, which features an AMOLED screen similar to that proliferating through practically every Samsung launch, will be heading around the globe in the next few days.

It has an 8MP camera glued to the back (come on Nokia, we're all about the 12MP cameras in 2009) but does have a variety of camera gubbins in the shape of variable aperture, low processing time for each pic (up to 1/1000th second) and a dual LED flash.

Memory inside

There's also 8GB of internal memory, with up to 16GB extra in the form of a microSD card, which could even increase to 32GB with the new wave that's coming out.

If you're interested to find out more, then you'll be pleased to note there's also a GPS chip wedged in there as well, plus it runs on S60 3rd edition too.

When we saw this phone at Mobile World Congress earlier in the year, a stand bunny showed us a poster 'he had made' of a rollercoaster, and being able to blow it to such a huge size thanks to the 8MP camera. We worry that Nokia might be a little behind the times when it comes to promoting a cameraphone, there's no doubting it's a solid phone with a decent spec list.

We're still waiting for a UK release and price, but we'll let you know when it's going to land on our fair shores.

Read our hands on with the new Nokia N86 here.

Via Nokia Press Bulletin Board