Nokia N9 won't be released in the UK

Nokia has released a statement saying that it has no plans to offer the Nokia N9 in the UK in the near future.

The statement given to PaidContent reads: "Although we are delighted with the very positive reception that the Nokia N9 has received, here in the UK there are no plans to offer the Nokia N9 at present."

Despite having launched the device in London to a tentatively impressed response from the UK press, the device's UK future has always been in question.

Nokia has never directly confirmed that the Nokia N9 will go on sale in the UK but it seemed unlikely that Nokia would put on an event and give the UK media early access if it wasn't going to release the handset here.

Market by market

However, Nokia says that it "takes a market by market approach to product rollout and each country decides which products to introduce from those available."

Yesterday, it announced that the Nokia N9 wouldn't be sold in the US; it's possible that, as key smartphone markets, the US and UK are missing out on the wildcard N9 so as not to sully focus on Nokia's upcoming range of Windows Phone 7 handsets.

It seems a shame for us to miss out though; we were genuinely impressed by the handset in our hands on Nokia N9 review. We've put a call into the Nokia UK team to verify the comments and will let you know when we hear back.

Meanwhile, check out the video below to see what you're likely to be missing.