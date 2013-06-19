Latest Xperia ZU leak reaffirms plus-size screen, Qualcomm's mightiest chip

The Xperia ZU could be quite a beast

It's almost impossible to turn around without hitting another rumor or report about Sony's Xperia ZU (nee Togari), the company's purported phablet.

There have already been plenty of leaked specs and benchmarks to give us a good indication of what we should expect from Sony's supposed new smartphone if and when it's released, but even more info is appearing with regular frequency.

A new set of leaked screenshots allegedly taken from a prototype version of the Xperia ZU were posted to the XDA developer blog forums this week, shots that align perfectly with some earlier rumors about the device.

However, since this info is believed to have been pulled directly from the phone itself, there just might be a ring of truth to the specifications revealed.

Ultra indeed

The screenshots were from the phone's system info page, which gets right to the heart of the matter in regards to the hardware and software powering the Xperia ZU.

Running on Android 4.2.2, the prototype features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with an Adreno 330 GPU.

There's also 16GB storage and 2GB RAM, all of which fits perfectly with what we've been hearing about the Xperia ZU for the past few months.

Where it gets interesting is the reveal of the 6.21-inch screen size, complete with 1,080 x 1,824 resolution.

Earlier rumors suggested the Xperia ZU would come with a 6.44-inch, 1080p HD screen, and though these screenshots tell a slightly smaller story, that .23-inch differential could be the size of Sony's navigation bar.

Even with that minute difference, the Xperia ZU's screen could potentially dwarf that of the Galaxy Note 3's and the HTC T6's 5.9-inch screens.

Sony's June 25 event in Germany is less than a week away, and we wouldn't be surprised at all to see the Xperia ZU make its grand debut.

If Sony's actually able to get its phablet out to the public ahead of Samsung and HTC, the battle for phablet dominance could be very interesting as the year progresses.

