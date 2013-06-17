Sony Xperia ZU high benchmarks raise eyebrows...and heart rates

We're already expecting the Sony Xperia ZU to be big and fast, but some leaked benchmarks suggest it won't just be fast, it'll be insanely fast.

The rumoured 6.3-inch handset is said to come boasting a quad-core Snapdragon 800 and the benchmark screenshot posted on Esato shows a record-breaking 32,173 AnTuTu points. So that's going to be really quite powerful.

Even more powerful than the suspected Snapdragon 800-toting Samsung Galaxy S4 benchmarks that were leaked earlier, which came in at a comparatively measly 31,491 points. It even dwarfs the octa-core processor found in the more-powerful variant of the S4 currently on the market, showing Sony wants to play in the power stakes too.

Fab-let

Meaning you'd be wise to expect Sony's beast to be a hyper-fast 'phablet' type device that will give the Galaxy Note 2 a run for its money and could even take on fully-fledged tablets - although, of course, it's worth bearing in mind that benchmarks such as these can be faked.

Other leaked specs for the Xperia ZU include a 6.44-inch full HD screen and an HD camera.

We're expecting Sony to take the wraps off its newest handset at an event on June 25 - we'll be there bringing you all the news as it breaks, so stay tuned.

Via PhoneArena