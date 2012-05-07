HTC One V is coming to US this summer, HTC confirms

One of the best features: a budget-friendly price tag

Though HTC's One V smartphone launched in Europe in April, its release in North America has been under wraps until today.

In a press release sent out this morning, the manufacturer revealed more info about the U.S. One V release, stating that it will hit our shores this summer.

The HTC One V released outside the U.S. sports a 1GHz Snapdragon S3 processor, 5MP back-illuminated camera, 3.7-inch screen with an 800 x 480 resolution, and Beats Audio.

It also runs Android's Ice Cream Sandwich OS with HTC's Sense 4 UI overlay.

HTC isn't changing those specs for North America's version, so the One V will remain a step below its big brother, the superior but more expensive HTC One X.

We touted the One V as "a handset that will push the boundaries of the lower mid-level smartphone sector" with a "budget-friendly price tag," so it's one to watch out for this summer.

But on which carriers?

An HTC representative was unable to comment on any further details, including a more specific release date or info on which carriers will offer the One V.

But an email sent out today indicates that the HTC One V will be available "through a variety of U.S. partners."

Those partners will likely include MetroPCS, Virgin Mobile and US Cellular, if past rumors are to be believed.

There are advantages and disadvantages to signing up with such smaller, regional carriers, especially for a less-powerful phone that will likely be free or quite cheap with a contract.

But the full details will apparently remain unknown until HTC decides otherwise.

via The Verge, PhoneScoop