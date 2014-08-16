Google Now wants to take you on an impromptu Field Trip

Google has integrated a relatively unknown app called Field Trip into its ever-improving Google Now personal assistant.

The under-the-radar Field Trip app, which launched back in 2012, is a product of Google's Niantic labs and notifies smartphone users of local points of interest.

Its raison d'être is to showcase cool, hidden places whenever you're in the vicinity. Field Trip runs in the background and sends users a card-based notification with information on interesting spots.

Now those cards, which can include everything from historical sites to interesting architecture to the best places to shop, have been added to the Google Now experience.

Travel aid

"When you're traveling, you can always use a little extra help to learn more about a cool landmark, or to make sure you don't miss the most interesting local architecture or public art," Google said in the announcement.

"The Field Trip app from Google's Niantic Labs was designed to allow people to discover the hidden and unique locations in the world around them - and now, when you're traveling you'll start seeing information from Field Trip in Google Now."

Via BGR