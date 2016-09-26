Drilling a hole into your iPhone will not create a headphone jack

There are a few ways to get an Apple branded iPhone that still has a traditional headphone jack, one of which is buying a model from the still perfectly good 6 series. One of them, however, is not to drill a hole in the bottom of your brand new iPhone 7.

Unfortunately, that's exactly what some iPhone users are reportedly doing after a hoax YouTube video has purported it as a "secret hack."

The video, titled "Secret hack to get headphone jack on the iPhone 7" from user TechRax, shows the YouTuber drilling a hole into the base of his iPhone 7 and proceeding to plug a set of 3.5mm wired headphones into the hole to listen to his music.

Don't try this at home or ever

Anyone familiar with TechRax's channel would know that this latest hack is an intentionally destructive joke – "How to properly grind an iPhone 6" being among his previous instructional videos – but since the video has now clocked up over 9 million views there's a chance not everyone has recognized the joke.

Some comments under the video suggest that people actually took TechRax's advice on board, with users reporting that after trying the tip for themselves their phones have stopped working.

Some of these comments are obviously jokes in themselves, but you really have to wonder just how many people have actually tried this. The video's 87,000 thumbs down votes suggest at least a couple.

Whilst you can access other precious commodities such as oil and gold by drilling into flat, smooth surfaces, headphone jacks are sadly not naturally occurring resources and your iPhone 7 definitely isn't hiding one.

So please don't try it.

To be honest we're amazed there hasn't been an "instructions weren't clear enough, drilled hole in own face" incident yet.

Interested in seeing someone drill an admirably neat hole into the iPhone 7? You can see it below: