Asus Padfone 2 confirmed for the UK

Asus has confirmed to TechRadar that Asus Padfone 2 will "definitely" be coming to the UK with its arrival set for early 2013.

That's according to Asus UK technical PR Adam King who told us, "We will definitely be getting it early next year.

"As to [exactly] when I can't say, but we'll hopefully have some more details before the end of this year."

Phone in the tablet

Asus' affable chairman Jonney Shih was in bullish mood at this morning's European launch event in Milan and predictably hailed the new device as "incredible, I'm very proud of it".

The Taiwanese company has produced a new slide-in design for Padfone 2, which includes a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 13MP camera.

"I've spent nights sitting in a room with all our team leaders to drive the best customer experience in all aspects – and benchmarking [against] all our competitors including iPhone and Galaxy S3," Shih added.

"The combination of the phone and tablet means it can adapt to various lifestyles. We have tried very hard to look at all respects [of the device].

"I'm very proud of our engineers, they have tried very hard to drive down every part to achieve this miraculous weight – the phone and Padfone station together are lighter than the new iPad – we have tried out various different kinds of [dock] so your precious Padfone 2 is securely attached to the Padfone station."

To find out what we made of the handset, check out our hands on Asus Padfone 2 review or take a peek at our video preview.