New Xbox Series X games: upcoming Xbox Series X game release dates

Wanting to know what new Xbox Series X games are on the horizon? Then you've landed on the right page. While the Xbox Series X launch lineup was a bit light when it came to brand new titles, there's plenty of upcoming new Xbox Series X games releasing this year that are worth keeping an eye on.

If you already have an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, or are considering picking one up in the future, you're going to want some new games to get the most out of your console.

But with a host of new games releasing this year (and lots of delays), it can be hard to keep track of exactly when each game is releasing. That's why we've rounded up the biggest new Xbox Series X game release dates in 2021 and beyond, so you know when you can get your hands on this year's new Xbox Series X games.

January 2021

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman 3 - January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC)

- January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC) Ride 4 - January 21 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

- January 21 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) The Medium - January 28 (Xbox Series X/S, PC)

February 2021

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Control Ultimate Edition - February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

March 2021

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

- March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Balan Wonderworld - March 26 (Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5)

April 2021

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Outriders - April 1 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

May 2021

(Image credit: Focus Home Interactive)

Hood: Outlaws & Legends - May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

June 2021

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

Back 4 Blood - June 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

TBC 2021 and beyond

(Image credit: Rare)