Motorola One Hyper arrives with 64MP rear camera and pop-up selfie snapper

The latest entry in the Motorola One range has been announced and it might be the most exciting one yet, as the phone - dubbed the Motorola One Hyper - has both a 64MP rear and a 32MP pop-up front-facing camera.

Both lenses are designed to perform well in low light, and they're not the only highlights of the Motorola One Hyper, as it also has a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD screen with 395 pixels per inch. And thanks to using a pop-up selfie camera you get an almost all-screen front.

The battery is worth a mention too, as it's both a respectable capacity at 4,000mAh, and also supports 45W 'Hyper Charging'. That's apparently speedy enough to give you 75% of a full charge in just 30 minutes.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Get Hyper

Other specs and features include a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens on the rear, a mid-range Snapdragon 675 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, Android 10, and a fingerprint scanner.

The biggest clue that this isn't a particularly high-end phone – despite some of its specs – is that it's clad in plastic, though it does at least sport a water-repellent design. There's also a notification light on the back.

If you like the sound of the Motorola One Hyper, you can pick it up from today in the US and from mid-December in the UK, for $399.99/£269.99 (around AU$585).

That puts it roughly in line with the Motorola One Vision in terms of price, undercutting the Motorola One Zoom, but costing more than the Motorola One Macro or Motorola One Action.