Microsoft is finally making Windows 11 search better

This week’s Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 brings plenty of quality of life fixes to the Dev Channel, all of which are detailed on the official Windows blog.

These upcoming features were spotted by Windows Central and the most prominent is Microsoft Family and Clipchamp both becoming inbox apps, meaning they’ll be pre-loaded on Windows 11 machines moving forward. The former allows users to set a wide variety of parental controls, as well as digital activity reporting and parental controls. The latter is a video editing program that’s been streamlined for more intuitive use.

Also in the new update is a much-needed improvement to Windows 11 search. A new feature called ‘search highlights’ will be rolling out to the Insider’s program. It’ll be located in the taskbar and will allow you to see “what’s trending online, in the world, and in your organization”. Maybe this will justify Microsoft requiring everyone to be online when they install Windows 11.

The update won’t be available to all Insiders at first, but should roll out soon – Microsoft is just waiting for user feedback before launching a wider distribution. There will be other changes to features such as Print Queue, Quick Assist, and plenty of other bug fixes and QOL improvements.

It’s not clear when these updates will be making their way to users that aren’t in the Microsoft Insider program, but it’ll likely be in the next major seasonal Windows 11 update, 22H2, which is shaping up to be an important one.