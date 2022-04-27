Live
Live: Warzone Season 3 update players fuming over "Corrupted Loadout Data" error
Monster update rolls out
By Shabana Arif last updated
The new season Call of Duty's battle royale title has dropped and it's cracking open a top secret armory for players.
Warzone Season 3 went live today at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST and there's plenty to look forward to. It's worth nothing that the kaiju-themed Operation Monarch isn't happening until later in the season, but it looks epic.
King Kong and Godzilla are set to go head-to-head, and Warzone players are going to need some serious fire power. The name of Season 3 is Classified Arms, and there's lots of hidden supply boxes to ferret out.
Caldera is being spiced up with a new offshore Gulag, and you'll find plenty of signs dotted around that point to the upcoming monster attack.
We're tracking the rollout of the new season as it happens, so follow the launch with us as we dive in.
Call of Duty: Warzone is rising up the ranks over on Twitch. It's not enjoying quite the skyrocketing surge in viewers that the Overwatch 2 PvP beta had yesterday . It's currently sitting at 105k viewers, behind DOTA 2, Valorant, FIFA 22, and of course, the Overwatch 2 beta.
A few Warzone players are grumbling about the Season 3 update file size on social media. The series is notorious for dropping hefty updates that will have you deleting every game you own just to make room for them. Here are the file sizes for each platform:
- PS5
- 43.2GB
- PS4
- 43.2GB
- Xbox One X|S
- 40.9GB
- Xbox One
- 40.9GB
- PC
- 38.3GB (Warzone only)
- 98.3GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)
"Just deleted [Modern Warfare] f*ck that shit," tweeted one fan. "I aint downloading [100GB] thats a whole f*cking game."
"Isn’t funny anymore those sizes," chimed in another.
PC players looking to update both Modern Warfare and Warzone are looking at a mammoth update, or forsaking Modern Warfare for Warzone Season 3.
You can read the Warzone patch notes for yourself, but this update is a big one. There's a ton of weapon changes, new Caldera locations for you to explore, as well as new Operators.
If you're waiting on your download, you can pass the time by perusing what awaits you when you finally get into the action.
Ranked play seems to be causing issues for some CoD: Warzone players. @DrDembie on Twitter said they've been having problems all day, which isn't a massive surprise given the need for server downtime. But other reports have sprung up since the update rolled out.
I can't press continue I've tried closing app several times pic.twitter.com/ACAXyqw8mFApril 27, 2022
@esiDra_X posted the tweet above, saying they'd closed the game and restarted, but haven't had any luck. A couple of people replied saying they're having the same problem. Another user complained of the same issue, and their frustration is echoed further down the thread.
That was around half an hour after the update went live, so we'll keep an eye on the situation to see if it's addressed, or resolved.
Treyarch has acknowledged the issues on Twitter and says it should be resolved. Some replies suggest there a a few other niggles going on, but if you're playing ranked, you should be able to get in.
The studio has asked that anyone still bumping up against this problem let them know. So go on over and tweet at them if this is still rearing its head.
This issue should now be resolved. Please let us know if you're still unable to progress past that screen.April 27, 2022
A new issue has surfaced and Raven Software is on the case! But you're going to have to sit tight for a fix.
A couple of people on Twitter flagged a problem that's stopping them from playing Warzone. They're being presented with an error about a "corrupted loadout data" and are being disconnected.
Raven says it's investigating and will provide an update "ASAP" but there's no sign that it's got a solution ready to roll out yet.
❗️ We are investigating an issue where users are experiencing a "Corrupted Loadout Data" error.We will provide an update ASAP.April 27, 2022
The tweet flagging the issue is being met with frustration from the community.
"Shouldn’t stuff like this be caught when you guys test your game? I just don’t understand game breaking things like this slipping through almost every single update," said @Jack_Moo_re.
"Maybe they should fix the game besides adding monsters...." added @TECH_KyleJ.
These are among the more mild replies to the tweet, but it's certainly not being met with any measure of patience.
If you're being affected by this error, keep an eye on Raven Software's Twitter account for more updates.
