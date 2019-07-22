Keanu Reeves was almost cast in Death Stranding

It seems to be the year of Keanu Reeves. Between his starring role in Cyberpunk 2077, a hilarious cameo in Netflix's Always Be My Maybe and the upcoming Bill and Ted film, 2019 is all about the Reeves.

And it looks like the breathtaking actor almost had another appearance lined up: in Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima revealed that Reeves was initially recommended for a main role in the game. However, Kojima decided to go with Hannibal's Mads Mikkelsen instead.

"I originally was recommended Keanu Reeves but I wanted Mads," Kojima explained during the panel, according to Twitter user Kalai Chik.

Check out the tweet below:

Hideo: “I originally was recommended Keanu Reeves but I wanted Madds.” #DeathStranding #hideokojima pic.twitter.com/KY442aQsIxJuly 21, 2019

So we should have seen Keanu starring as Cliff instead of Mads – and so far it seems like Cliff is the lead antagonist.

If that had been the case, however, it's unlikely we would have seen Keanu in Cyberpunk 2077. Either way, we're happy to see Keanu jumping into the video games industry with both feet.

Death Stranding will release on November 8 this year for PlayStation 4.