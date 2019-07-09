India vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final from anywhere

We've at last reached the knockout phase of the 2019 Cricket World Cup with two-time champions India facing 2015 runners-up New Zealand in the first semi-final in Manchester. Will the Men in Blue carry on their good form, or can the downtrodden the Kiwis manage to find a way to beat them? Don't miss a ball of this Cricket World Cup semi-final by following our India vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

India have impressed throughout the tournament and topped the group stage with seven wins from nine matches. Having made a great start to the tournament, New Zealand shambled into the semi-finals after three humbling defeats on the bounce.

Live stream India vs New Zealand - where and when This Cricket World Cup match takes place at Old Trafford in Manchester, the regular home venue of Lancashire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST. For those tuning in from India that's a 3pm New Delhi Time start and a late 9.30pm for those looking to watch live from New Zealand.

As well as having to tackle the competition's most impressive team thus far, New Zealand will also have a psychological battle with World Cups of the past on their hands at Old Trafford today. The Kiwis have fallen at the last four hurdle on six previous occasions at the World Cup, however they did beat their hoodoo to reach their first ever World Cup final in 2015.

Torrential rain prevented the two teams from meeting in the group phase match at Trent Bridge, something which now looks like a huge stroke of fortune for the Kiwis as the mandatory one point awarded to them may have been divisive in sending them through to today's game ahead of Pakistan.

The key showdown today will be between Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult and the seemingly unstoppable batting of Rohit Sharma for India. Having chalked up a cool 647 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup so far, Sharma seems unfazed by what type of bowler faces him. One rare bowler who has managed to find Sharma's apparent achilles heel is Boult, having taken him out with a sweet in-swinger in the two teams' pre-World Cup warm up.

You’ll be able to watch all the Cricket World Cup action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our India vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch this semi-final match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to live stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing today's crucial game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between India vs New Zealand is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the Kiwis' semi-final clash in New Zealand

Sky has exclusive rights to show today's Cricket World Cup semi-final in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm, so we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch an India vs New Zeland live stream in Australia for FREE

(Image credit: Channel 9) Unlike in New Zealand, there's great news for Aussies wanting to watch this game. That's because free-to-air Channel 9 has the rights to show all of the last few games on TV and the 9Now app. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream India vs New Zealand in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream India vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the remainder of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. You can grab a day pass if you just want this match, but paying £34 for a whole month is by far the best value. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch India vs New Zealand: US live stream