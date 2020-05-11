Huge iPhone 12 Max leak just told us the name of all four phones and so much more

The leaks for the new iPhone are heating up, and details about the iPhone 12 have been coming thick and fast, but the latest leak is perhaps the most comprehensive look at what to expect from the phone so far.

Jon Prosser at YouTube channel Front Page Tech brings us this new information from leaked sources. Prosser has been right about leaks concerning the iPhone SE and MacBook Pro 13 in recent months, so we trust a lot of the information here.

The video uploaded to his channel includes him claiming to know the four handsets will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to Prosser's source, the cheapest model is the iPhone 12, which comes with 4GB of RAM and the choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also apparently features a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina Display.

This is the model that Prosser has previously said will cost $649, but now he's also saying that if you want more storage you'll be spending $749.

Then there's the iPhone 12 Max. This phone supposedly features largely the same specs as the iPhone 12, including 4GB of RAM and the same storage options as the above, but it sports a 6.1-inch display. That handset will apparently cost $749 for the 128GB size and $849 for 256GB.

The source of the information has said that Apple considered calling it the iPhone 12 Plus, but the company opted to go with iPhone 12 Max to match the branding of the Pro series of handsets.

So what about the iPhone 12 Pro?

Prosser also shared information on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both handsets apparently come with 6GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. The prices of those storage sizes for the iPhone 12 Pro are said to be $999, $1,099 and $1,299 respectively.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max will supposedly cost $1,099 for the 128GB model, $1,199 for the 256GB one, and $1,399 for the 512GB handset.

The screen on the iPhone 12 Pro is said to be a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 10-bit color depth and ProMotion. That last bit is Apple's branding for its 120Hz refresh rate, which matches another leak we saw earlier today.

Prosser's source also told him that the ProMotion technology "may be nerfed" within the software. That sounds like it means Apple will limit the technology dependent on battery life, so this may not be able to give you a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate at all times.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to have the same tech, but with a 6.7-inch display instead. Both these handsets are supposedly set to come with a stainless steel frame and a triple-lens rear camera that also comes with a LiDAR sensor that we saw debut on the iPad Pro this year.

According to the source, all four of the handsets are also set to get an A14 chipset inside, plus each will be 5G-ready. A previous leak suggested though that the 5G connectivity would be limited on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max as they wouldn't support mmWave technology.

There's a lot to break down here, but this is perhaps the clearest picture that we've had of the whole range of upcoming Apple handsets so far.

We can't guarantee this information will turn out to be correct, but we've previously seen Prosser's information be right so we're hoping that this is an accurate picture of all four handsets.

The final thing is release date, and Prosser's information also matches what other sources have said. Namely, that we'll still see Apple announce the iPhone 12 range in September but that the actual release date might be later than it has been in previous years.

He says he believes the phones will arrive in October or November 2020. You can watch the video of Jon Prosser giving this information using this link.