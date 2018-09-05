Here's what the edge-to-edge Apple Watch 4 screen resolution may look like

The Apple Watch 4 is rumored to have an edge-to-edge display, and that means it'll be able to fit more complications and app content onto the tiny watch face.

Today, we have better idea of the resolution of the new Apple Watch 4 and examples of what the increased screen real estate will do for us, courtesy of 9to5mac digging into some watchOS 5 developer code.

The new resolution is likely 384 x 480 on the larger 42mm Apple Watch 4. That's a sizable jump from the 312 x 390 resolution on the 42mm Apple Watch 3. This backs up the theory that the Apple Watch 4 screen will be 15% bigger than last year's watch.

Image 1 of 5 More text can fit onto a single line (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac)

Image 2 of 5 A big, big world (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac)

Image 3 of 5 Touch targets will be bigger and you won't need to scroll as much (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac)

Image 4 of 5 This and the dialer app are among the toughest to accurately touch with our fat fingers. The Apple Watch 4 should help (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac) Image 5 of 5 See more text without scrolling (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac)



Want another visual example? The Apple Watch height has always been bigger than the width. If these numbers are accurate, the new height of 384 pixels would be nearly equivalent to the old width at 390.

Of course, these calculations all depend on the exact pixels per inch number, and 9to5mac is guessing that it will be 345ppi vs the every prior watch at 326ppi. This number really depends on how densely Apple will packs its OLED screen pixels.

What does this mean for you?

The edge-to-edge Apple Watch 4 display is poised to be the biggest visual change for the iPhone-compatible smartwatch since original Watch launched in in 2015.

Don't worry. A vastly increased resolution doesn't automatically mean a much larger watch on your wrist. It's more likely that Apple has down away with needless black bezel around the watch perimeter.

The Apple Watch 4 loaded up with complications (Photo Credit: 9to5Mac) (Image: © 9to5Mac)

The Apple Watch 4 on-screen touch targets will be larger (one big reason we always recommend the bigger 42mm watch over the 38mm version) and app developers can fit more engaging content.

The Apple Watch weather app, for example, is filled with tiny icons compared to the more visually appealing weather app on Samsung Galaxy Watch's larger screen. That could change when Apple increases the watch resolution.

Apple's watch faces should be able to fit more complications on a single face, too. Here's what we see from the leaked Apple Watch 4 photo:

Hour, minute and second hand

Day of the week and the date

Your next calendar appointment

Current temperature as well as the highs of the day and lows

UV index metrics

Sunrise and sunset times

Apple Music shortcut (with circular song progress bar)

Activity shortcut (with your activity ring progress)

Rotating planet Earth (that you can probably spin yourself)

All of these complications on one watch face seems like a marketing exaggeration. But it appears to be Apple's blunt way of conveying that the Apple Watch 4 is getting the same bezel-less treatment as the iPhone X.

We'll know how accurate these numbers are on Wednesday, September 12, when the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max launch event takes place at the Steve Jobs Theater.