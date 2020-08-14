Here are two new Netflix original movies you'll actually want to watch in 2020

Do you ever get the sense that Netflix is showing off how well-prepared it is for lockdown? In a traditionally movie-heavy season, the streaming service has had a war chest of TV and film originals for us to enjoy – or not. Films like The Old Guard, Extraction, The Last Days of American Crime, Eurovision Song Contest and The Wrong Missy have helped fill a rather sparse year (film-wise), even if the quality between Netflix's original films has varied as wildly as ever.

Netflix isn't in danger of running out of things to watch this year, either. In fact, it's spent the last few days teasing movies it's got coming up later in the year, which fall into more Oscar-friendly prestige territory than its recent attempts at summer action or comedy movies.

Here's a couple of upcoming movies you can already set reminders for on Netflix.

The Devil All The Time

Antonio Campos (Simon Killer, Christine) directs this star-packed ensemble drama, which is about the dark underbelly of Knockemstiff, Ohio, and a young man (Tom Holland) who stands against those that might threaten his family. Expect a thriller tinged with a little bit of horror – Robert Pattinson playing a preacher with a nasty side in particular will be a treat.

This is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's acclaimed 2011 novel of the same name. The ensemble cast is what makes it a must-watch film, though: Bill Skarsgård, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough also feature in the movie. Don't miss it next month.

The Devil All The Time will release on Netflix on September 16

Rebecca

Here's your first look at Armie Hammer, Lily James, and Kristin Scott Thomas in REBECCA, from director Ben Wheatley.On Netflix globally 21 October. pic.twitter.com/jZ5vderalTAugust 7, 2020

The other new Netflix movie worth keeping your eye on is Rebecca, a new adaptation of the 1938 romance novel by Daphne du Maurier, which was previously brought to the big screen by Alfred Hitchcock. That movie, starring Laurence Olivier, won the Best Picture Oscar back in the day, so this has a lot to live up to.

In Rebecca, a nameless woman (played here by Lily James) marries a widower (Armie Hammer), and the pair find themselves haunted by his ex-wife. The director of Rebecca is what's got us excited, though: Ben Wheatley (High-Rise, Free Fire and Kill List) is behind the film. The book captured his attention because it's a "ghost story and a thriller and a betrayal inside a romance story", as he tells Empire. Sounds like good Halloween fodder.

Rebecca will release on Netflix on October 21