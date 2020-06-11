GTA 5 enhanced and expanded edition is coming to PS5 in 2021

GTA 5 is coming to PS5 in the second half of 2021, Sony has announced. The game will be enhanced and expanded, and feature a range of visual upgrades and improvements to performance that will take full advantage of the PS5’s beefy hardware.

The announcement was made during Sony’s PS5 games reveal event, where Rockstar’s open world epic had the honor of kicking off the show. Despite releasing in 2013, GTA 5 continues to be a big seller for Rockstar, and it seems like the publisher is determined to get the game into even more hands.

GTA Online will also continue on PS5, with additional content that’s exclusive to Sony’s new console. A standalone version of GTA Online will also be made available for free, exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.

Grand return

Starting today, all PS Plus members will get GTA$1,000,000 deposited into their Maze Bank account for GTA Online, and this amount will be topped up every month until the launch of GTA 5 on PS5. That’s a lot of Rockstar cash to be earned, then.

Interestingly, GTA 5 might be the first game to release for three generations of consoles. The game first debuted on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, before making its way to PS4, Xbox One and then PC. With a PS5 release now on the horizon, it seems like the wait for GTA 6 might be further off than we think.