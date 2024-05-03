1Password launches every-device secure sign-in solution

The creators of password manager 1Password have launched its Extended Access Management solution, providing businesses with the ability to manage sign-ins on every device registered to the organization.

The secure sign-in solution is aimed at mitigating the security vulnerabilities that come hand in hand with hybrid and remote working, such as the use of unapproved apps and lackluster IT departments.

Providing security pros with a solution that can manage device access across every application and device will therefore reduce the threats posed by the gap in identity and access management (IAM) and mobile device management (MDM).

Addressing the changing nature of work

“Businesses everywhere are facing the Access Trust Gap, a measure of the percentage of total sign-ins that aren’t trusted. The greater the gap, the greater the risk of a data breach. 1Password Extended Access Management provides security and IT teams with a way to secure every sign-in to every application – managed or unmanaged – from every device,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password.

Single sign-on devices provide unsanctioned and unmanaged applications excessive access to employee devices, and therefore company data, especially if an employee is using a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) which is not securely managed by the organization.

(Image credit: 1Password)

Extended Access Management is built on six components including device trust, enterprise password management, universal sign-on, and contextual access management, with both user identity and application visibility capabilities arriving later in 2024.

More from TechRadar Pro