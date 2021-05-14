Google Pixel 6 renders show the massive redesign the range needs

A new Google Pixel 6 leak has given us our first potential look at the phone, and it’s a big change from the Google Pixel 5 : a very wide horizontal rear camera block, slim bezels on the front glass, a central punch-hole for the selfie camera, and the revelation of the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which may be the new name for the Google Pixel 6 XL.

This is a pretty substantial leak if it’s accurate. It comes courtesy of Jon Prosser, who received photos of the alleged Google Pixel 6; to protect his source, he had his usual partner @Rendersbylan create high-quality renders of the devices, preserving the striking new looks for the phones. Check them out in Prosser’s video below:

From the renders, Google’s next phones may have a bold new look: whereas last year’s Pixel 5 had a square camera block and a textured metal back cover curving over the sides, the upcoming Pixel 6 looks like it will be returning to a glass back broken up by a horizontal camera block stretching across the entire width of the phone.

While there look to be two rear cameras in the Pixel 6, the renders suggest there will also be a Google Pixel 6 Pro, which will apparently have three rear cameras.

The renders also show what the phones’ coloring may resemble: white below the camera block and orange above (a hue resembling the Pixel 4 ’s vibrant orange). The coloring on the Pixel 6 Pro may be slightly different, with a very slight peach tinge instead of pure white – but the orange remains.

The renders also show a version of the Pixel 6 with more of a champagne gold finish at the top and sides - one that looks like it might carry a higher price tag.

The renders give a look at the front of the Pixel 6 too, which shows a glass cover with a central punch-hole for the selfie camera (as opposed to in the top left of the Pixel 5). The bezels look very thin on the new phone, too, and the fingerprint icon near the bottom of the glass suggests there will be an in-screen fingerprint sensor - something that Prosser also states.

A good look, but no specs

Prosser’s leak didn’t include any specs info, just images – so while the renders show how many cameras are on the phones, we have no idea about the megapixel count, aperture, or other details for each lens. Likewise, there wasn’t info on the screen size or dimensions of the phone, let alone reveals on internal specs.

Still, this is the first big look at the potential design of the Pixel 6, a phone that we haven’t heard much about. But the most insightful rumors suggest the phone (or phones) will use a Google-built chipset , codenamed Whitechapel.

What that will enable the phone to do is anyone’s guess, but working with its own silicon could allow Google to achieve the kind of optimization and efficiency that Apple pulls off with its A-series chipsets.

An Android overhaul

(Image credit: Matthew Pirszel)

This radical redesign coupled with a Google-made chipset could make this the most exciting Pixel in years, but you might not have to buy the Pixel 6 to get a showy new look on your Android device, as it looks like the software could be getting a colorful overhaul as well.

Leaked images of a new UI for Google Assistant have been shared by @MatthewPirszel (via XDA Developers ) and they show the Google Assistant window in bright blues and greens.

XDA Developers theorizes that in reality the Google Assistant UI will change color based on the dominant colors on your phone’s wallpaper, as a similar feature for the notification shade has previously leaked. But either way, it looks like Android 12 could be a big visual change from Android 11.

Between Android 12 and this fresh new Pixel 6 design, it also looks like Google is trying to stand out this year, rather than blend in. And that’s no bad thing - while the leaked Pixel 6 design is sure to be divisive, it’s also interesting in a world full of bland rectangles - of which previous Pixel handsets were some of the worst offenders. So we really hope these leaks are accurate.