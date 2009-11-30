WIN! Rogue Warrior and Xbox 360 Elite console

Mickey Rourke has gone through something of a renaissance in the Naughties, lending his grizzled chops to some of the decade's best cult films – Sin City and The

Wrestler

to name but two.

Now Rourke has brought his talents to the videogame world, voicing Richard 'Demo Dick' Marcinko, a real-life Navy SEAL and founder of the elite SEAL Team 6, in Rogue Warrior.

Going Rogue



Inspired by Marcinko's New York Times bestseller of the same name and his subsequent novels based loosely on his own past military experiences, the plot of Rogue Warrior is an action-packed one.

Essentially, you are sent on a clandestine operation to disrupt a suspected North Korean ballistic missile program. Soon into the mission, you uncover a conspiracy and must covertly enter the USSR to destroy a technology that could change the balance of geopolitical power, leaving a trail of destruction in your wake.

