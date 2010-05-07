CVG's pick of the gaming week

As we roll into another Friday and look forward to our traditional fish and chips this evening, CVG has picked out the most important stories of the week from the world of gaming.

Perfect scores still split people across the country (can anything ever be truly perfect?) but gaming magazine EDGE cuts through all that by giving out perfect scores so scarcely you have more chance of catching a Snow Leopard rooting through your bins.

Unless, of course, you happen to be Mario and you are continuing your interplanetary adventures in Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Wii, which has been given an ultra rare ten out of ten. We'd give it a 10.5 if it was on Xbox or PlayStation…

Kingsley among men

We all know that Ben Kinglsey's an awesome actor, so the news that he is to 'star' in Fable 3 is yet more evidence that gaming is becoming mainstream entertainment. We'll wait until Lassie is outed as the voice of your dog before we get too excited, however.

Gears of War remains one of the most important Xbox games, and the third incarnation is on the way, with gameplay details emerging. We'd suggest, erm, big guns, grunting muscle bound marines and aliens. Right?

Call of Duty: Black Ops is another game very much on our event horizon – and the latest gameplay trailer certainly didn't make us any less excited about the title, in much the same way as the Halo: Reach beta going live has made us eager to get our mitts on a gravity hammer and mete out some ultraviolent multiplayer justice.

