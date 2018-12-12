Fallout 76 finally gives PC gamers what they were asking for: FOV slider and ultra-wide monitor support

Fallout 76 has seen a big new update delivered to PC players (with the patch for the consoles expected to arrive tomorrow), and it brings a bunch of previously promised goodies including the ability to adjust ‘field of view’ and support for ultra-wide monitors.

Yes, with update 1.03.10 (which is around a 3GB download), PC gamers will benefit from a field of view (FOV) slider, which can be used to adjust the in-game view to take in a wider panorama (up to a maximum of 120 degrees). There’s also a depth of view slider that can be used to further customize your view of the world of Fallout 76.

Better still for those with an ultra-wide monitor, the game now supports these 21:9 aspect ratio displays (which give you a genuinely wider field of view at the hardware level, compared to a normal 16:9 widescreen).

All this is good to see, although of course, ideally it should have been in the game to start with.

Chat change

Those playing on the PC also get a push-to-talk hot-key to facilitate voice chat (set to Caps Lock by default), and work has been done to improve Fallout 76’s overall performance levels, and the stability of the client, as well as further stability work server-side. The game should run more smoothly and streamlined all round, then, or at least that’s the theory.

And naturally Bethesda has been playing around with the game mechanics and making various tweaks for balancing issues – check out the full list of changes here, and note there are a fair old few. Grab the update via the Bethesda Launcher.

In other recent Fallout 76 news, the game has been accused of making it too easy for hackers to cheat and mess with other players, an allegation which Bethesda was swift to speak out against.

Via Wccftech