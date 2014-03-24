HP outs business-focused AiO PC and Yoga-like convertible

HP evidently seems to think there is money to be made selling all-in-one (AIO) desktops and notebooks built for the 'small and medium-sized' business (SMB) market.

This week the company announced several new AIOs for its small business portfolio. First up, the HP EliteOne 800 AIO has a 21.5-inch screen that becomes more flexible due to featuring optional stands and a space-saving VESA wall mount.

It comes with rotation sensors that show information on the screen as it's meant to be displayed by rotating from landscape to portrait when wall mounted.

The AiO has DTS Studio Sound and a full-HD webcam, plus a choice of 4th generation Intel Core processors, SSD and SSHD options, with support for up to two external displays.

HP tells us that it'll hit the UK in April starting from £850.

Going Pro

HP has also announced a new ProBook, a convertible notebook designed for business. This will be out in select EMEA countries although there are no details as to when, where or how much.

It has a hinge that lets people switch into tablet mode by folding the screen over, allowing them to showcase presentations either in stand or tent mode using its 11.6-inch screen that supports multi-touch gestures and HP Imagepad.

It comes with an Intel Celeron or Pentium processor and up to 750GB HDD options.