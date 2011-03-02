O2 confirms it won't be offering iPad 2

O2 has confirmed to TechRadar that it will not be selling the Apple iPad 2, but will still offer competitive data bundles for the tablet.

The iPad 2 was today announced by Apple, offering nine times more graphical power than its predecessor as well as a 33 per cent thinner chassis, front and rear cameras and the revelation that it also comes in white.

In a statement, O2 explained its reasons for not selling the iPad 2, saying: "We continue to offer great value, flexible data tariffs for iPad 2 and the unique ability to manage these tariffs on the device itself."

Great value

It continued: "Although we will not be selling iPad 2 with subsidy, O2 microsims with our great value iPad tariffs are still available for customers who have purchased the device elsewhere.

"In addition to our award winning mobile broadband service, customers also benefit from unlimited Wi-Fi at thousands of The Cloud and BT Openzone hotspots"

TechRadar also contacted Vodafone about whether or not it was intending to sell the iPad 2, with which they replied: "No comment".

So far, the neworks confirmed to stock the iPad 2 are Orange and T-Mobile.

The iPad 2 UK release date is 25 March, with pricing to be the same as the original iPad.