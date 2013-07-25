Netgear adds two to ReadyNAS range

The Netgear RN4220 can work for up to 500 users

Netgear is adding two new models to its ReadyNAS range of network attached storage devices, the latest to run on its ReadyNAS operating system and aimed at small and midsized businesses.

The ReadyNAS 3220 and ReadyNAS 4220 are available in 2U rackmount form with 12-bay capacity.

Netgear says the new models have features previously available in the large scale enterprise space, such as the ability to support 10GbE infrastructures and coming virtualisation-ready with iSCSI support, thin provisioning capability and interoperability with VMware and Microsoft.

As with other devices in the ReadyNAS line, the 3220 and 4220 support SATA and SSD drives, have native encryption, unlimited snapshot capability, cloud-managed replication and X-RAID2 automatic volume expansion.

Multiple ports

The ReadyNAS 4220 can support up to 500 concurrent users, with four Gigabit Ethernet ports, two SFP+ 10G ports and comes in diskless or populated editions. There is a 4220X variation that includes two 10GBase-T 10G ports.

The ReadyNAS 3220 can support up to 250 users and is aimed at businesses that need additional capacity but have an eye on costs.

Matt Pahnke, Senior Product Marketing Manager for Netgear Storage, said: "These cutting edge rackmount devices are designed as 'storage made easy' and are built on a custom platform that lets you do more with your vital business data than you ever thought possible."