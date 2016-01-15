Act quick if you want to get a Razer peripheral for half price

Razer is chopping 50 per cent from the cost of its PC gaming peripherals, but only for 24 hours.

The gaming hardware company started the promotion to celebrate bagging the Best of CES People's Choice award for the sixth year in a row.

It starts on Jan 14 at 6pm PST/UTC-8 for those in North America, Jan 15 at 10am CET (or 9am GMT) for those in Europe, and 10am SGT for people in the Asia Pacific region.

Check out Razer's offers here and collect your discount code over here (you'll need to sign up for the Razor Insider programme which is free). Just remember that you're limited to one product per person.

The sale is limited to Razer's peripherals and accessories, so you can't save a wad of cash on Razer Blade, unfortunately.

Still, you'll be able to boost your PC gaming arsenal by picking up Razer's Naga Chroma or DeathAdder Chroma mice, which made it into our round-up of best gaming mice.

If you're thinking of picking up a new mechanical animal, on the other hand, Razer's BlackWidow Ultimate and BlackWidow Chroma keyboards from our best gaming keyboards round-up are also up for grabs.