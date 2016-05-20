Here are 17 new photos of Google's self-driving car

The Google self-driving car was the well-hidden Google IO highlight that almost everyone else missed since it wasn't actually at the two-hour-long keynote.

Google IO is now clearly a developer-focused conference with less consumer-facing news and products. There was no Google Home here or DayDream VR headset.

But what did show up (eventually) is the tiny, two-seat car that travels just 25 miles per hour in its current form. It was roaming around the Googleplex and then showed up in a random corner of the event.

Here are 17 new photos of the Google self-driving car, inside and outside, from Google IO 2016.