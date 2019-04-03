Canon introduces seven Sumire PL-mount lenses

Canon has introduced seven cine-focused optics in a new Sumire lens series.

Dubbed as lenses that "merge the art and science of cinematography", the seven are the first from the company to arrive in the PL mount. This makes them compatible with 16mm and 35mm cameras developed by Arri in addition to Canon's own EOS C700 FF, EOS C300 Mark II and EOS C200 models, as well as selected cameras from Sony, BlackMagic and others.

The seven lenses are the CN-E14mm T3.1 FP X, CN-E20mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E24mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E35mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E50mm T1.3 FP X, CN-E85mm T1.3 FP X and CN-E135mm T2.2 FP X.

From left to right: CN-E14mm T3.1 FP X, CN-E20mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E24mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E35mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E50mm T1.3 FP X, CN-E85mm T1.3 FP X and the CN-E135mm T2.2 FP X. Image credit: Canon

The lenses are said to achieve a uniform color balance across the range, which should help to reduce the need for additional grading when using different lenses on the same shoot.

Canon also claims the lenses offer a unique artistically pleasing look, with subtle skin tones and smooth bokeh, thanks in part to an 11-blade diaphragm common to each one. Also shared between the range is a 300-degree focus rotation angle, with the same gear position across the line for further convenience.

Canon currently offers EF-Mount Cinema prime lenses, and this new range is said to match them for ruggedness and minimal focus breathing. Canon is also offering to cover the mounts of the new lenses to its own EF mount for videographers wishing to use them in conjunction with EF-mount bodies.

Canon says the CN-E24mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E35mm T1.5 FP X, CN-E50mm T1.3 FP X and CN-E85mm T1.3 FP X lenses are set for release in the summer – so June-August, while the CN-E14mm T3.1 FP X lens will follow later in the year. The CN-E20mm T1.5 FP X and CN-E135mm T2.2 FP X lenses, meanwhile, will be available towards the end of the year or at the start or 2020. Pricing has yet to be announced.