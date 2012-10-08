BBC launches iPlayer Radio, aims for consistency across devices

The BBC has launched a new site and app for online access to BBC Radio stations and "listen again" on-demand content.

This isn't a ground-breaking development, but at least it will mean more consistency and prominence for the BBC's stations online.

There will be a new worldwide homepage at bbc.co.uk/radio, plus a new app for phones and tablets that enables on-the-move listening and includes an alarm clock so you can wake up to your favourite station.

You can also view videos, check out catch-up content and set programme reminders, too.

The UK-only app will be available on iOS at first, with Android to follow.

There will be new station pages as part of the rollout

The attempt to better represent the BBC's stations online isn't completely unexpected; the corporation has struggled to effectively integrate radio into iPlayer since it launched, with the joint BBC-commercial partnership Radioplayer also confusing matters.

More interactive content

The app will also mean there will be more on-demand content, clips, videos and downloads available.The BBC says it will also develop the station homepages over time to include more content including videos, downloads, social media feeds as well as more access to content direct from DJs and presenters.

"BBC iPlayer Radio is the platform on which we will develop radio stations as fully multimedia brands so that as well as listen, audiences will be able to watch, share and engage with BBC radio," says Mark Friend, controller of multiplatform and interactive at BBC Audio & Music.

"Our next steps will be to make live radio more interactive, make it easier for people to enjoy the BBC's vast audio archive and strengthen radio's position as the number one place for discovering music in the UK."

You can dial through the stations - useful for avoiding Nick Grimshaw

BBC radio listening across mobile and tablet devices has risen significantly over the past 12 months, reflecting growing audience demand for access to content anywhere.

Year-on-year, monthly iPlayer requests for radio have increased 56% to 2.8m on mobile, and 300% to 1.2 million on tablet.