Apple announces new MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip at WWDC 2022

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 is official, so rumors of its demise have been greatly exagerated. Noticeably, it is not getting a new redesign, as opposed to the new MacBook Air 2022.

The MacBook Pro 13-inch comes with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, an estimated 20-hour battery life, and 24GB unified memory. The M2 in the MacBook Pro is 39% faster than the M1 Pro, at least according to Apple, which also claims the M2 is 3.3 times faster than an unspecified Intel Core i7 in gaming performance.

With a starting price of $1,299, the MacBook Pro 13-inch is more expensive than the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1), and will go on sale in July 2022.

