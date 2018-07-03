AMD Ryzen 3 2300X budget CPU appears in benchmarks

A new budget AMD Ryzen 2nd Generation processor is on the horizon, according to rumors.

A yet-to-be-released AMD Ryzen 3 2300X has appeared in photos and benchmarks in a forum post on Chiphell. The post lists the processor as a four-core, four-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.5GHz and a 4.0GHz boost clock.

In terms of benchmark performance, the AMD Ryzen 3 2300X purportedly achieved a Cinebench score of 690 points, which is about smack in between the scores we’ve seen for the Intel Core i3-8100 and Core i3-8350K.

The poster also reports that they were able to push the chip beyond a 4.3GHz overclock with voltage set to 1.38V, and that’s all with just air-cooling supposedly; fitting a high-end liquid cooler over the processor would likely enable users to squeeze even more clock speed out of it.

According to Wccftech, the AMD Ryzen 3 2300X is expected to sell for between $120 (about £90, AU$160) and $140 (about £110, AU$190). Unfortunately, there's no word on a possible release date.

Image Credit: Chiphell

Going on a budget

AMD launched the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X this April, but we’ve yet to see an affordable Ryzen 3 chip. Budget users might be well served by the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G, but neither of these APUs are based on Ryzen 2nd Generation’s new 12nm architecture.

So the 2300X’s sudden appearance makes perfect sense, especially in light of the mid-end B450 motherboards we saw at Computex 2018 recently.

Via Forbes