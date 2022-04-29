Warzone Rebirth: map, gameplay, and bunker codes to access the golden vaults

So what exactly is Warzone Rebirth? The simple answer is: Rebirth is Call of Duty Warzone's battle royale mode spinoff, the bite-sized younger sibling you didn't know you needed.

First appearing way back in Black Ops: Cold War's Warzone season one update, Rebirth is a 40-player battle royale mode with a much smaller map than Warzone proper. Most recently, it got a pretty major update with the Rebirth Resurgence additions in late March right before the big season 3 Warzone update.

Dropping into the map based on a Soviet-era chemical weapons testing facility, Rebirth will feel like standard Warzone at first. Expect to chase contracts, stockpile cash, scoop up floor loot, and make for a loadout drop as soon as you can. For a brief time, there won't seem to be much difference between the two modes, except that you'll find yourself in more combat, thanks to the smaller map size. You can even make use of most of the standard suite of Warzone tips.

But when someone gets the drop on you on Rebirth island, you'll not be headed to the Gulag. Instead, as long as a squadmate is alive, all you have to do is wait out a short timer before dropping back in as a respawn. Until the closing stages of the game, as long as your squad doesn't get totally wiped out, you'll have a guaranteed shot to get back into the fight.

Warzone rebirth

Warzone Rebirth: how do you play?

(Image credit: Activision)

Rebirth is included as part of your Warzone install, so as long as you have Call of Duty's free battle royale installed you'll be able to access Rebirth mode.

From the main menu on Warzone, you'll find Rebirth listed below the standard battle royale queue, labeled as 'Rebirth Resurgence' and available to select. You'll be able to select and drop in any of the usual squad sizes.

Warzone Rebirth: what is different about Rebirth's gameplay?

(Image credit: Activision)

While Rebirth is essentially a condensed version of Warzone's 150-player battle royale. There are some key differences you should be aware of before you climb aboard the plane.

You have a shorter window to completed contracts, and their objectives will be closer to you

Killing an enemy will ping you and your squad with the location of the team they were part of

Loadouts only cost $7,500 instead of the normal $10,000, so you and your team will be able to grab yours much faster

There are only 40 players, instead of the usual 150

There is no gulag, and as long as you've got at least one squadmate alive you can redeploy after a delay

You start with a self-revive in every new game, but it does go away if you have to spawn back in

Green-colored weapon trading stations will spawn around the island. These allow you to trade in your gun for a lower quality gun and get a bunch of other items and cash in return

Communications towers are located around the island. You can use these for $1,500 to send out a one time ping similar to a UAV to locate nearby players

Warzone rebirth: what is the map like?

(Image credit: Activision)

Rebirth island is the little sibling of Warzone's Caldera, and has its own collection of hot spots to be aware of. Thankfully, they're not too numerous, and you'll get used to them quickly. That's one of the real perks of Rebirth mode - with a smaller map it's much easier to learn the ins and outs of the environment.

Here are some details on how they've changed in the most recent update at the end of season 2:

Stronghold (New) – Reworked in the Reinforced update, Stronghold now has several outbuildings with roof areas, numerous areas of crates and low-cover, and the massive radar dish tower to give you a wide view of the approaches. It's also got a Redeploy Balloon if you need to get out in a hurry

– Reworked in the Reinforced update, Stronghold now has several outbuildings with roof areas, numerous areas of crates and low-cover, and the massive radar dish tower to give you a wide view of the approaches. It's also got a Redeploy Balloon if you need to get out in a hurry Dock (New) – Replacing the Shore point of interest, Dock has become a concrete area full of crates, along with one of the two ships added to the island. The masts on the ship are a bit risky to get up, but they've got a great vantage point

– Replacing the Shore point of interest, Dock has become a concrete area full of crates, along with one of the two ships added to the island. The masts on the ship are a bit risky to get up, but they've got a great vantage point Factory (Changed) – Factory got the smaller of the two ships, and a staircase to access it. The masts are still tall enough to give you good sightlines, though

– Factory got the smaller of the two ships, and a staircase to access it. The masts are still tall enough to give you good sightlines, though Prison Block (Changed) – The massive Prison Block area got a refresh, adding covered walkways to the courtyard, some tents in the courtyard itself, so there's a bit more cover in the approach (or when running from a fight). You'll also find some TV remotes in the prison cells that can get you into the golden vaults, but more about that below

Warzone rebirth: how to access bunkers

(Image credit: Activision)

How do you get into Warzone Rebirth bunkers? What are the Golden Vaults? Unlike so many of life's mysteries, we have hard answers. As part of a community challenge, the golden vaults were opened to players on April 11 and now can be accessed by anyone – if they go through the right steps.

Breaking into the bunkers and their vaults starts in one of the most dangerous places on the island: Prison Block.

Follow the steps below exactly to get your shot to break in. Just watch out, because you won't be the only person going for them. And do remember, the codes are different for each match, so you can't just carry them over to the next one.

Locate six TV remotes with red lights on the back of the toilets in Prison Block Press the Interact button on each one to get the lights to go off A phone should start ringing in the middle of Prison Block Answer the phone and listen to the code that the voice reads off Trek over to one of the three locations of the Golden Vaults and enter the code

Once you do, you'll be able to grab yourself some high-tier loot to either use or trade-in with one of the Trading Stations.