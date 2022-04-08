Warzone 2: everything we know so far about the Call of Duty battle royale sequel

Audio player loading…

Warzone 2, the sequel to the popular Call of Duty battle royale, is officially in the works.

Following plenty of rumors and speculation, developer Infinity Ward confirmed (opens in new tab) earlier this year that a "new Warzone experience" is in the works, with this new experience and the new Call of Duty game (a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019) designed "from the ground-up" together.

According to the developer, the sequel is being built in a new engine and will be a "massive evolution of battle royale", introducing an "all-new playspace" alongside a new sandbox mode.

Infinity Ward hasn't shared many details on the next generation of Warzone, but we're hoping for a big ol' information dump at Summer Game Fest 2022 and/or Gamescom 2022. Until then, here's everything we know about Warzone 2 so far.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Warzone 2, nor a list of platforms the game will be made for. But a report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab) claims the sequel is on track to release in 2023.

According to the news agency, next year's Call of Duty game has been delayed, making 2023 the first year that a mainline Call of Duty hasn't been released in nearly two decades. But "a new, free-to-play online title" (which is likely Warzone 2) will release in 2023 -- with Treyarch, the studio working on the delayed Call of Duty game, assisting with the development of this free-to-play game.

"We have an exciting slate of premium and free-to-play Call of Duty experiences for this year, next year and beyond," a spokesman for Activision wrote to Bloomberg in an emailed statement. "We look forward to sharing more details when the time is right."

It's also possible that the release of Warzone 2 has been internally delayed. Notable Call of Duty leaker Tom Henderson (opens in new tab) claims he previously heard that Warzone 2 was scheduled to release in "Holiday 2022".

While we can only speculate on Warzone 2's release date, we can make more of an educated guess on what platforms the next entry in the series will release on. It's almost certain that we'll see Warzone 2 land on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Whether it will also land on PS4 and Xbox One is less certain. Infinity Ward did tweet (opens in new tab) that "a new generation" of Call of Duty is coming. Whether that indicates an intention to leave behind older hardware generations isn't clear, although at the moment it looks sort of unlikely given large swathes of Warzone players are likely to be on last-gen hardware when the release rolls around, particularly as console stock shortages are still ongoing.

Warzone 2's release on PlayStation will come as a relief to many, following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision - but it looks like the series will stay multi-platform for the foreseeable future.

Warzone 2 news and rumors

A clean slate

According to notable leaker Tom Henderson (opens in new tab), the future of Warzone will see the title separated into "Warzone Legacy" and "Warzone". Warzone Legacy is the current version of Warzone, the leaker claims. It will continue to be supported after the release of Warzone 2 and will include content from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty: Vanguard, he said. This version of Warzone will continue to be available on both last-gen and current gen consoles as well as PC.

In contrast, Henderson says that Warzone 2 (which may just be called "Warzone") should essentially be viewed as a new Call of Duty title. According to the leaker, Infinity Ward's new Warzone map (or Warzone 2 map, we should say) will be a "clean slate" for the title and will see the developer scrapping all the game's current content, including Operators and weapons.

Warzone 2 likely won't offer the content previously available in Warzone and will instead offer new content starting with the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. But stats might carry over from Warzone Legacy to Warzone 2.

What's more, this Warzone sequel will apparently be available only on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, with Henderson claiming (opens in new tab) that the game could be considered for past-gen consoles if "sales don't perform well". There would be no crossplay between past-gen and current-gen versions of the game, however.

Lessons learned

In a call with press and content creators in February 2022 (via CharlieIntel (opens in new tab)), Warzone's developers admitted they "f****d up" with Warzone and called the battle royale's state at the time "embarrassing".

Activision Game Director Josh Bridge admitted that the team wasn't happy with the state of the game and that it had "learned the upper limits of their technology" when trying to integrate other Call of Duty games into Warzone over the years.

According to the developers, trying to build Warzone into future Call of Duty titles following its release caused "significant development challenges" and saw the free-to-play game suffer from major issues -- as well as losing its own identity.

The developers said they are "determined to fix the issues with the game", which is something that was emphasized in the blog post confirming Warzone 2 is in development.

"Naturally, we have exciting plans in the works across the franchise this year, but currently the team’s focus is strictly on the Warzone experience we are all playing today, addressing current frustrations, and tackling several important requests from our community," the post reads.

It sounds like, even with a new generation of Warzone in the cards, players of what could become known as "Warzone Legacy" won't be left behind.

Not an Xbox exclusive

Following the announcement of Microsoft's planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard earlier this year, there was uncertainty over what the takeover would mean for the future of the Call of Duty series. The main question: Will future games come to PlayStation?

Good news for PlayStation players: it's looking like they will for the foreseeable future.

In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the deal, Xbox head Phil Spencer said: "Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms and we plan to continue to support those communities moving forward". This ambiguous statement didn't exactly confirm whether current Activision Blizzard franchises, like Call of Duty, will become Xbox exclusives at a later date.

Spencer then tweeted (opens in new tab) that he had "good calls" with leaders at Sony and had confirmed Microsoft's "intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard" as well as the company's "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation". "Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship," Spencer wrote.

This didn't exactly instill confidence among Call of Duty PlayStation players; many worried about what these "existing agreements" are. After all, Spencer didn't explicitly say future Call of Duty games will be on PlayStation.

In a report by Bloomberg (opens in new tab), four anonymous insiders, who claim to have knowledge of the deal, told the outlet that the next three Call of Duty games are slated to release for PlayStation as well as Xbox consoles. The sources told Bloomberg that Activision had already committed to these releases before the acquisition and so Microsoft intends to honor it.

These three games are apparently the now-confirmed Modern Warfare 2 reboot (aka Call of Duty 2022), another Call of Duty game from Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch (potentially delayed to 2024) and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Clearing things up even more, though, is a blog post published by Microsoft in February 2022 that offers more clarification and addresses Call of Duty specifically. That post says it will stay on PlayStation even beyond these existing agreements.

The post states that, “to be clear, Microsoft will continue to make Call of Duty and other popular Activision Blizzard titles available on PlayStation through the term of any existing agreement with Activision." Further to that, Microsoft "have committed to Sony that we will also make them available on PlayStation beyond the existing agreement and into the future so that Sony fans can continue to enjoy the games they love.”