Call of Duty Next: how to watch, start time and what to expect

Call of Duty Next is almost here, promising a tidal wave of news and updates on the future of Activision's perennially popular FPS series.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, expect to hear a whole bunch of details about the series’ next mainline release. The game’s beta testing window is coming up later this month, so we hope some of our biggest worries will be answered before we get the chance to go hands-on.

Spin-off battle royale Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) is also in the crosshairs. Activision’s kept pretty tight-lipped on what we can expect from the follow-up to Warzone up to this point, so we expect some major info drops this time around. The battle royale’s mobile version is also set to get a look-in, and will hopefully show us how the game is being ported to the handheld system.



If that sounds tantalizing, make sure you catch Call of Duty Next on Thursday, September 15. Find its start time and speculations below.

Call of Duty Next: start time and how to watch

Call of Duty Next is set to air on Thursday, September 15. Here’s when you can catch it in your timezone:

9:30am PST

12:30pm EST

5:30pm BST

2:30am AEST (Friday, September 16)

You can watch the whole show through the embedded YouTube (opens in new tab) link above. It’ll also be airing on Twitch (opens in new tab) and Activision’s social media channels.

Call of Duty Next: what to expect

Activision’s already confirmed some of the major reveals for the upcoming showcase. Expect to see “a full” multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare 2, which we expect will span game modes, maps, and more. A bunch of streamers will be playing the game in real-time, giving us our best look at the game’s multiplayer yet.

Warzone 2 will also be discussed during the showcase. Outside of confirming the game’s existence, Activision hasn’t given much away as to what we can expect from the battle royale sequel. A report from earlier this year suggested it could appear in 2023, so we’re hoping to get final confirmation on a launch date.

Call of Duty Next will also touch on the upcoming mobile version of Warzone. Although the port was announced earlier this year, virtually no details have been released yet.

Activision’s also said a few surprises are also in store. It’s anyone’s guess what those could be.