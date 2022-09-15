Audio player loading…

Much-anticipated battle royale sequel Call of Duty: Warzone 2 finally has a release date.

Announced during the Call of Duty Next livestream, Warzone 2 (opens in new tab) is set to release on November 16. That’ll bring it into players’ hands only a couple of weeks after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches in October.

It’ll release alongside its first multiplayer season. Like the original Warzone, each seasonal update for Warzone 2 will be shared with the other Call of Duty titles, meaning many of the new features appearing in Modern Warfare 2 will also appear in the battle royale.

Big changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Warzone 2 will make some major changes to the battle royale. For starters, it’ll introduce new map Al Mazrah – a mix of expansive desert, industrial areas, towns, and lots of water. Expect rocky peaks, subterranean caves, as well as claustrophobic corridors.

Some of the map’s points of interest include a fortress, observatory, an abandoned village, marshlands, an airport, and an empty metropolis. Rivers will connect all the major landmarks, with Warzone 2 leaning heavily into Call of Duty’s new aquatic features.

Vehicles are also getting spruced up. A new physics and handling model will mean they feel more authentic to drive, but also to destroy. You’ll be able to blow off tires to stall enemies, climb onto car roofs for a combat advantage, and lean out windows for extra firepower. You’ll have to look after them, though. Tires need to be repaired on the fly, and cars refueled if you want them to keep moving.

That’s some big changes, although not as big as the new third-person mode coming to Modern Warfare 2.