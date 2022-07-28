Stray Clementine: how to find her in the nightclub

Stray Guides (Image credit: Future) Stray plants: find the red, yellow and purple plants Stray poncho: how to use and make the clothing Stray energy drinks: find the Slum's currency Stray mods: learn how to install mods

In chapter 10 of Stray, Clementine requires a surprising amount of work to track down after you get the battery from the factory. You'll find that the police have quartered off her apartment, but she has left you a trail leading to a special area in Midtown.

The game from Annapurna has been the talk of the games community recently, with players, as well as cats watching Stray, all falling for the cyberpunk feline charm. However, there is a lot to find, including characters themselves, such as the story-crucial robot Clementine.

In order to find her, you’ll need to make your way into the nightclub. This can be difficult enough as a humanoid robot, let alone as a four-legged feline. You may have tried to enter the club earlier on in the story. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to enter the club until you receive the note asking you to meet there.

Stray’s fluffy protagonist spends a great deal of time getting into places where cats really shouldn’t be. Between finding energy drinks and safe codes, there’s no shortage of places for the eponymous Stray to poke their adorable nose around.

However, the Midtown nightclub is a particularly challenging nut to crack. The bouncer outside will not help you, proving just as intractable as Stray's cryptic language. This means it’s up to you to use every ounce of your feline wit to find your way into the club.

Stray Clementine: how to track her down

Stray Clementine: how to get into the nightclub

(Image credit: Future)

In order to get into the club, you'll need to ignore the front door. First off, you'll need to interact with all of the Robots outside to gain vital information. You'll need to be sure to talk to every Robot you can since the interactions cause another robot, Latekila, to make his way to the roof.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, follow the narrow alleyway next to the club, relatively near to the front entrance where you meet the Bouncer. Head down the alleyway. Keep your eyes peeled and look towards the roof. You should see a Robot on the roof swinging his legs. Make your way up to him by taking advantage of the nearby pipes to jump up towards this robot.

On the way, you'll bump into Alex, who will be near an open window. He'll then invite you inside, at which point you can jump through the window and enter the nightclub.

Stray Clementine: how to find her

(Image credit: Future)

Once you get inside the club, it won't be immediately obvious where Clementine is. In order to reach her, you'll have to find your way to the VIP section in the upper portion of the nightclub. To do this, you'll need to use one of the hologram projectors showing robo-dancers as a lift to get to the upper floor.

First off, speak to the Bartender. He'll confirm that someone called Blazer reserved the VIP section. Next, pinch the Strange Drink found on the left–hand corner of the bar. You'll need it later.

(Image credit: Future)

Head off in search of the stage. You'll run into some robots along the wall next to the stage. Chat to Fripp, pictured above, and he'll offer to trade you a lever for one of the hologram projectors in exchange for a drink. This is when the Strange Drink comes in.

(Image credit: Future)

Offer it to Fripp, and he'll give you a Lever Handle. Then, head back to the stage and you'll find two contraptions on either side of the DJs. One of them is missing a Lever Handle and needs a replacement. Install the Lever Handle, then hop on it to lower the projector, then jump on top of the projector itself before the DJ comes back to undo your work.

(Image credit: Future)

This will take you to the top of the nightclub. From here, you'll be able to access three buttons, each of which changes the position of parts of the overhead lighting. You can try to figure this out on your own, but if you'd like the solution straight away: hit the button on the far right, then the button on the far left.

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've done this, the lights should be rearranged in such a way as to allow you to cross to the VIP area. Follow the fixtures around to the left and you'll see Blazer. Follow him inside, and you'll shortly reach Clementine.

Now that the cat's out of the bag, you should have no trouble making your way into Stray's Midtown nightclub and finding Clementine. You'll be able to whisker away from her hiding place in no time. In the meantime, why not try one of Stray's best features, a cat nap as a reward?