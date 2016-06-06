How to use Photoshop to turn images into drawings

The photo-to-cartoon effect is one of our favourite Photoshop effects and it's surprisingly easy to achieve. In this tutorial we'll show you how to turn photos to cartoons using an assortment of filters and simple brushwork.

Filters that turn your photos into drawings or paintings have been around in Photoshop for years. However, there have always been two problems with them: first, they've been used to death, and second, most of them aren't all that convincing.

To get a good result requires more than just slapping a filter over an image - instead you'll need to combine filters with hand-painted brushwork and other Photoshop skills.

In this tutorial you'll learn how to turn a portrait into a cartoon caricature with the help of a few Photoshop filters and some painting with the Brush tool.

We'll begin by creating a sketch of our tattooed man above, which involves an unusual use for the Gaussian Blur filter. From here we'll use the brush to colour in the skin, hair and clothes.

We'll also save ourselves some time by blending the original tattoos with our cartoon. And to finish it off, we'll add a striking line vortex effect to the background.