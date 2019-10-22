NBA live stream: how to watch every 19-20 basketball game online from anywhere

The wait is over and the NBA is finally back. The Toronto Raptors are the defending champions and the 2019/20 season is sure to be an exciting one. Thankfully, TechRadar is here to help you get an NBA live stream for every one of the 1,230 games that will be played.

Last season, the Raptors managed to dethrone the Golden State Warriors who were the NBA champions in 2015, 2017 and 2018. The two teams played six games in a best of seven series that saw its conclusion when the Raptors beat the Warriors 114-110 in game 6. Last season was also the first time in Raptors franchise history that the team won the NBA championship.

This season the Los Angeles Clippers are the favorites to win the 2020 title after signing former-Raptor Kawhi Leonard and trading for Paul George. The LA Lakers currently hold the second top spot for the tipsters ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets.

Lucky for you, you won’t have to miss any of the 1,230 regular season games with our guide to live stream the NBA from anywhere in the world (even during blackouts). Keep reading and we’ll show you exactly how to watch every game on your TV, favorite streaming devices and even on mobile.

How to stream the NBA live online

Although there are now a number of options for streaming the NBA online (which will go into further detail about below), avid basketball fans need to look no further than NBA League Pass.

If you want to follow your favorite team all season long or even if you want to keep up with every team in the league, the NBA’s own streaming service is our first choice for streaming basketball online.

With NBA Team Pass, you get access to every live game for one team with full replays and audio broadcasting available as well for $119.99/£99.99 a year. NBA League Pass gives you the same coverage but instead of having access to just one team’s games, you can watch live games for every team in the NBA for $199.99/£184.99. Basketball fans who want the complete package though will have to sign up for NBA League Pass Premium which gives you access to all teams and in-arena streams for $249.99/£214.99 a year.

NBA League Pass offers the most content by far but there is a catch, NBA blackouts still apply so you won’t be able to view local games live. Don’t worry though as we’ll show you exactly how to get around these restrictions below.

Live stream NBA during blackout games (and from anywhere)

If there is no official broadcast option in your country, a game is not playing locally due to an NBA blackout or you're looking to make the most of that NBA League Pass subscription, then you'll need to use a VPN service to dial in to a location in the US (or outside of the US if your streaming basketball via the international version of NBA League Pass) that does have coverage.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

Of all the VPNs we've tested (and that's a number way in excess of one hundred), ExpressVPN that comes out on top. There are plenty of reasons why, but the main factors are its speed, security and simplicity to use - you can get started in nor time at all. We also like the fact that you can try it out effectively for free, thanks to its 30 day money-back guarantee. You can use it with loads of devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3 months extra FREE. VPNs are ridiculously easy to set up and use and aren't just for watching football abroad - they're a great first line of defence for your online activity and many people use them to get around other geo-blocked websites or to access foreign Netflix content.

Watch the NBA on TV in the US

Avoid the NBA blackout with a VPN If you live in the US and don’t want to pay for local cable television just to watch your local franchise, catching those NBA games live is made very difficult for you. Because the NBA agrees to exclusive rights for those stations, NBA League Pass won’t show live games as the actions happens. You have to settle to watch the game when it’s replayed. But using a VPN is a handy way around this. Grab one of our recommend VPNs above, log in and connect to a server outside the blackout region, then go back to your NBA League Pass. This was you can watch all 1,230 regular season games in the 2018/19 NBA season as they happen live from anywhere in the world.

In order to watch the NBA on TV in the US this season, you’ll need either a cable package or a streaming service subscription that gives you access to ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ABC, TNT, NBA TV and your Fox Sports and NBC Sports regional sports networks (RSNs).

If you already have cable, it’s worth reviewing which channels are in your package and possibly adding the ones you don’t have. However, if you’re a cord cutter and don’t like the look of NBA League Pass, don’t worry as there are a number of streaming services that give you access to all the channels you’ll need to follow your favorite NBA team this season.

Here are a few of our favorite streaming services for watching basketball online:

Sling TV from $25 per month - If you decide to go with Sling TV’s Sling Orange package, you’ll get access to ESPN and TNT but won’t be able to watch any regional sports networks. The service’s Sling Blue package does include NBC Sports regional sports network but only for the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. It’s worth noting that Sling TV does not carry ABC nor does it have any Fox Sports RSNs. You can also add NBA TV to your package with the $10 a month Sports Extra add-on.

from $25 per month - If you decide to go with Sling TV’s Sling Orange package, you’ll get access to ESPN and TNT but won’t be able to watch any regional sports networks. The service’s Sling Blue package does include NBC Sports regional sports network but only for the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. It’s worth noting that Sling TV does not carry ABC nor does it have any Fox Sports RSNs. You can also add NBA TV to your package with the $10 a month Sports Extra add-on. Hulu with Live TV $45 per month - Hulu With Live TV gives you access to eSPN, TNT and ABC as well as to regional Fox and NBC Sports. However, the service does not offer NBA TV.

$45 per month - Hulu With Live TV gives you access to eSPN, TNT and ABC as well as to regional Fox and NBC Sports. However, the service does not offer NBA TV. FuboTV $55 per month - FuboTV is a sports-focused streaming service that gives you access to TNT, NBA TV, Fox Sports and NBC Sports RSNs. However, it doesn’t include ESPN or ABC.

$55 per month - FuboTV is a sports-focused streaming service that gives you access to TNT, NBA TV, Fox Sports and NBC Sports RSNs. However, it doesn’t include ESPN or ABC. PlayStation Vue from $50 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. However, for just $5 extra per month, the service’s Core plan at $55 per month adds NBA TV as well as your local Fox Sports and NBC Sports regional sports networks.

from $50 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan includes ESPN, TNT and ABC. However, for just $5 extra per month, the service’s Core plan at $55 per month adds NBA TV as well as your local Fox Sports and NBC Sports regional sports networks. YouTube TV $50 per month - With YouTube TV you’ll get access ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV along with local Fox Sports and NBC Sports regional sports networks.

$50 per month - With YouTube TV you’ll get access ESPN, TNT, ABC and NBA TV along with local Fox Sports and NBC Sports regional sports networks. AT&T Now $50 a month - AT&T Now’s Plus package gives you access to ESPN, TNT and ABC but does not offer NBA TV. By upgrading to the service’s $70 per month Max package you can also get access to a regional Fox or NBC Sports RSN.

How to stream NBA live in the UK

UK basketball fans can tune into all the action this season on Sky Sports as the network is beginning year two of its four-year broadcast deal with the NBA. As a Sky Sports subscriber, you’ll get access to full coverage of both the NBA and WNBA in the UK including this year’s Christmas Day games and All-Star Week in February.

Due to the time difference, most NBA games will be shown in the early hours of the morning but with a Sky box, you can record the games and watch them later. Sky Sports will also air repeat games the following day without any commercial breaks or pregame commentary. In addition to basketball, you’ll also be able to watch the Premier League, NFL, EFL and more.

Not interested in subscribing to Sky Sports just to watch some basketball? Don’t worry as you can also purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV with daily, weekly and monthly options all available off contract.

Also remember that NBA League Pass is available in the UK and for die-hard basketball fans, it should be your first choice as it allows you to follow your favorite team or even every team in the league, all season long.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch the NBA season in Canada

Canadian basketball fans looking to watch the NBA on TV this season will need a cable package with the following channels: SportsNet, TSN 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 as well as NBA TV Canada. Adding these channels to your current package can get pricey as many of this season’s games will be shown on premium channels.

If you’d prefer to stream basketball online, you can subscribe to SportsNet Now for $19.99 per month and this will allow you to livestream over 200 NBA games including the Raptors and the NBA Playoffs. If you just want to watch a few basketball games, the service also offers a 7-day pass for $9.99. Alternatively, a TSN subscription will also set you back $19.99 per month.

However, neither of these options will get you the same coverage as NBA League pass which allows you to stream one team, all the teams in the league or even all teams without commercials depending on which package you choose.

(Image credit: Future)

Live stream NBA basketball in Australia

If you plan on watching the NBA on TV this season in Australia, then you’ll need a cable package that gives you access to ESPN as the network owns the country’s NBA broadcast rights. You can get a Foxtel subscription with the sports package included that will allow you to watch all of this season’s games on ESPN. It’s also worth noting that the free-to-air broadcaster SBS will also be showing basketball games on Saturday and Sunday this season.

Don’t want to sign up for Foxtel just to watch the NBA this season? Then the over-the-top service Kayo Sports has you covered as it will allow you to stream all of ESPN’s NBA content. It costs between $25 and $35 depending on which package you choose but new customers will be able to test it out for themselves thanks to the service’s 14-day FREE TRIAL .

NBA League pass is also available in Australia in case you want to watch your favorite team or even teams all season long.

