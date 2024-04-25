Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded details have been revealed - including a release date

Activision has revealed new details and the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.

Season 3 Reloaded will launch on May 1 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 6pm CEST / 5pm BST for all platforms and will introduce even more multiplayer maps and modes, as well as the next story mission for Modern Warfare Zombies, called Dark Aether Rift.

For Modern Warfare 3, the game will receive two core 6v6 maps called Grime - set in an abandoned corner of London - and Checkpoint - set on Rebirth Island’s Stronghold, both of which will be medium-sized.

The game will also add the new multiplayer modes Minefield and Escort. Minefield is a variant where players will adhere to each mode’s basic ruleset, except all eliminated Operators will drop a Proximity Mine where they fall.

This will add a new sense of danger to the mode, especially considering that mines can't be picked up and are deadly to the fallen Operator’s team, too.

As for Escort, teams will take turns escorting a MAW through the environment to hack three points across the map throughout two rounds, and the MAW will only move forward if an attacking Operator is nearby and will move in reverse if a defending Operator closes the distance - similar to Overwatch 2's payload.

The Vortex playlist will also be returning with Reloaded for a limited time in the mid-season, and a new mid-season Arcade playlist will be added that will support "a variety of maps and modes featuring powerups and special weapon pickups".

Warzone will once again see the return of Rebirth Island on May 1, which will feature variable weather conditions and aerial bombardments, as well as introduce the new Heavy Armor Public Event, which will raise the number of armor plates players can carry, increasing the total number of health points from 150 to 200 for the entire match.

For more on Season 3 Reloaded, including the details about new items, skins, and the latest perk changes, you can read the full blog post here.

