Mini unveils the fully-electric Aceman and it comes complete with a virtual furry friend

Mini cut through the hustle and bustle of the Beijing auto show to reveal its upcoming Aceman model – an electric crossover that's destined to sit between the electrified Cooper hatch and the Countryman SUV both in terms of physical dimensions and price.

The BMW-owned brand says Aceman is its first crossover model for the premium small car segment, boasting a typically compact (well, in modern terms anyway) Mini exterior dimensions (it measures around 4m in length and 1.75m wide), but plenty of roominess for five inside.

As is customary with all Mini products, punters will be offered a wide variety of powertrain options, starting with 'E' models that feature a 42.5 kWh battery and a 186bhp electric motor that delivers 192 miles of range and a reasonable 7.9 seconds sprint from rest to 62mph.

Step up to 'SE' and the battery increases 54.2 kWh, feeding power to a 221bhp electric motor and improving upon that sprint time by 0.8 seconds. It’s not much, but range is increased to 252 miles. Not too shabby in today's battery climate.

(Image credit: BMW/MINI)

There's no confirmation on whether Aceman will be available in the spiciest 'S' guise, but customers will be able to at least hint at performance with the option of more aggressive body work and even a cheeky rear spoiler via the 'Sport' trim level.

Things get even more interesting inside, where Mini’s latest circular 9.4-inch OLED takes pride of place in the funky, fabric-covered dash, while the classic toggle switches still remain for that old-school hit of tactility.

Aceman will also introduce the brand’s first fully-fledged voice assistant, which can be activated by barking "Hey Mini!" (or by pressing a button on the steering wheel). Similarly to Smart and its football-juggling fox, Mini has seen fit to bring its voice assistant to life in the form of Spike the dog.

(Image credit: BMW/MINI)

Spike is a clever boy and can understand natural language, and is able to take care of "navigation, telephony, entertainment and numerous vehicle functions," according to Mini. Apparently, your four-legged virtual assistant also learns behavioral patterns, so can do things like lower the window when it identifies entrance to a multi-storey car park, using geo-based data and its internal memory. All that, and you won't even have to toss Spike a treat.

"The MINI Aceman is perfect for navigating crowded city streets, while maintaining the versatility and functionality of a Crossover and the Go Kart feeling you can expect from a Mini. I am certain that the sleek design, the performance, and the versatility as a five-seater Crossover, will make the MINI Aceman a resounding success, " Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini, said.

The Aceman will be built in China, alongside the electric Cooper, but Mini plans to shift some production to its plant in Oxford, UK by 2026.

First deliveries will begin in November this year, with UK prices confirmed at £31,800 for the E and £36,300 for the SE models. In the US, Aceman is predicted to start at around $39,000 (AUS$59,720) and go up to around $50,000 (AUS$76,500).

Analysis: Minis make the perfect EVs

(Image credit: BMW/MINI)

The Aceman will sit neatly between the larger all-electric Countryman and the smaller Cooper EV, while a five-door and cabriolet version of the latter are all due to get the battery treatment in the very near future, meaning Mini will have an electrified option for most of its range.

Despite the Aceman proving slightly larger, more robust and generally better suited to family life, it commands only a slight premium over its smaller Cooper sibling, yet still offers a decent useable range in even the 'base' models.

But above all, Minis make for excellent electric vehicles, as their sprightly handling and relatively compact size don't require gargantuan battery packs to get them going. What's more, most owners are well versed in buzzing around town, as opposed to racking up huge motorway mileage, meaning frequent charging is often not required.

Of course, Mini can still be drastically undercut by some of the seriously budget-friendly competition coming from China, but between its illustrious history as a cool carmaker and its reputation for fun and funky design (come on, it comes with a virtual pet), this Aceman model should hit a sweet spot in the range and have customer’s tails wagging. Sorry, not sorry.