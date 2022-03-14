How to watch Fruits Basket online from anywhere

Fruits Basket is certainly one of the more unique anime concepts out there, offering a plot that is heartfelt, sad and at times... slightly confusing. A must-watch for both new and existing anime fans, you can catch the whole of Fruits Basket with a Funimation free trial.

Watch Fruits Basket Air dates: 2019-2021 Total seasons: 3 Creators: Natsuki Takaya Stream: watch Fruit Basket with a Funimation FREE trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Now three seasons deep, Fruits Basket started back in 2019 and has enjoyed a huge amount of praise. Like other popular anime out there such as Your Name, this won't be the high-stakes action kind of show like One Piece or My Hero Academia but instead a slow watch delving deep into the characters.

The show follows Tohru Honda, a school girl who ends up living in a tent in the woods. Where she has pitched her tent just so happens to be the land of a mysterious clan.

The members of this clan have a secret - when they touch someone of the opposite sex, they turn into an animal of the Chinese zodiac. This curse has a history of fear and isolation but Tohru is looking to break the curse and heal the clan.

Read on to see how to watch Fruits Basket online for free from wherever you are in the world with a Funimation subscription, or the viewing options available on other streaming platforms.

How to watch Fruits Basket online

While Funimation and Crunchyroll are now both owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment, things appear to be remaining separate for the time being. That means you'll also be able to watch Fruits Basket online through Crunchyroll from $7.99/£6.50 a month, with a Crunchyroll free trial also available.

How to watch Fruits Basket from abroad

If you're an existing Funimation subscriber looking to watch Fruits Basket online, you'll likely face an issue when you find yourself out of the country. If you go on holiday where the service isn't available, you will likely get hit with a geo-block restriction.

Luckily, this is very easy to get around. Simply download a VPN and you can watch Fruits Basket as if you were back home. Simply change your IP address to your country of residence and voila, you're ready to crack on with the show.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Where else can I watch Fruits Basket?

While you can watch the whole of Fruits Basket on Funimation or Crunchyroll, it is also available on some other streaming platforms.

In select regions including Japan, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia and Singapore, you can watch the show over on Netflix. US fans can also catch the whole show through a Hulu subscription.

