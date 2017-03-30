How to overclock an AMD Ryzen processor

AMD’s revolutionary Ryzen processor technology has provided unprecedented levels of computational performance at an astonishing price. Although early adopters are still fighting minor teething issues in both gaming and memory compatibility, generally speaking the value per pound (or dollar) is nothing short of staggering.

However, Ryzen Isn't quite done yet, and although the 1800X seems to be a pretty disappointing overclocking processor, both the 1700X and 1700 have shown off some some staggering figures, bringing them in line with AMD’s top end chip, for almost £200/$250/AU$320 less than the flagship.

That in itself is impressive enough, combine that with the fact that it’s a chip that now competes with Intel’s 6900K at £1050 (around $1,300, AU$1,700), at both single core IPC and multicore rendering tasks, for so much less and, well, you can see why it’s so appealing to ramp up the clock speeds, especially with the 1700.

But how exactly do you go about that? Read on to find out how you can overclock a Ryzen CPU easily and safely.