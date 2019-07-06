Apex Legends Battle Pass: price, release date and roadmap

Apex Legends has been riding high after its first season and now that it’s into its second, fans are naturally clamouring for a new season pass into which they can invest their time and reap exclusive rewards.

Season 2 started on July 2 and brought with it the brand new and improved Battle Pass which will be active until the season ends on October 1 2019.

Named ‘Battle Charge’, Apex Legends’ new Battle Pass has launched alongside a brand new and electrifying Legend, Wattson, and a new weapon, the L-Star SMG.

Just like in Season 1, the Battle Pass will allow you to unlock rewards with each level you climb, up to level 100. But this time EA has promised an even better experience for those that purchase the premium Battle Pass, with more challenges, more rewards and brand new kinds of content to unlock.

Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends’ Battle Pass.

Apex Legends Battle Pass: what is it?

The Apex Legends Battle Pass grants access to numerous rewards that can be unlocked via XP earned throughout playing the game. It’s essentially an incentive to retain players, while helping to keep long-term players invested in the experience. There’s a free version of the pass that will unlock rewards as well as a premium version that gifts users a bigger variety of in-game items.

Those that purchase the pass can receive over 100 items from playing the game, including skins, banners, taunts, in-game currency and more. For those that stick to the free pass, a maximum of 24 items can be claimed. The setup is similar to Fortnite as each level brings with it a bonus of some sort. The max level caps out at 110.

Players also have the option to level up their battle passes by 25 levels at any time during the season through the Battle Pass Bundle. Positioned as a shortcut to jump to level 25 from the beginning, it’s actually a better strategy to hold off until the last few days and claim the higher tier prizes with whatever level you’ve reached.

Apex Legends Battle Pass: season roadmap

Apex Legends Year 1 Roadmap

Apex Legends Battle Pass seasons run for approximately three months. Currently four seasons have officially been announced:

Season One: March 19, 2019 until June 18, 2019.

Season Two: June 2019

Season Three: September 2019

Season Four: December 2019

Apex Legends Battle Pass: how much does it cost?

The premium Battle Pass costs 950 Apex coins and the Battle Pass Bundle can be bought for 2,800 Apex coins. 1000 coins are priced at £7.99/ $9.99/ AU$11.95, with extra coins given for purchasing larger amounts of the currency.

Items that are exclusive to Battle Charge will disappear once the season ends and will not be available to unlock via any other method.

It’s worth noting that players can earn Apex coins by progressing through the Battle Pass levels. There were a total of 1000 Apex coins up for grabs for those that played through season one, for example, meaning that those who really do make the most of their Battle Pass could arguably earn enough coins to cover the cost of the Battle Pass for the next season.

Apex Legends Battle Pass: how long does it take to unlock everything?

Apex Legends Season 2 (Image credit: Respawn Entertainment)

This really depends on your play style and whether you opt for the Battle Pass Bundle.

In order to earn Battle Pass XP, you’ll need to complete a range of in-game daily challenges to earn stars. Each daily challenge completed will garner 3000 stars while each weekly challenge will get 9000 starts. These stars will be combined with the XP you earn from simply playing the game to go towards meeting the threshold for unlocking a Battle Pass Level and the related rewards.

This new combination of daily and weekly challenges should make levelling up more varied and faster than in season 1. Many players are likely to welcome a reduced grind which was a target for criticism in the first season.

Apex Legends Battle Pass: the good and the bad

Sometimes Apex Packs have some decent rewards... sometimes

The Apex Legends Battle Pass has been designed to keep players busy for the coming months with plenty of rewards. Those that purchase it will get instant rewards in the form of Gilded Gibraltar, Valor Bangalore, Dreadnought Pathfinder, and Spitfire Intimidator skins but unlocking more will require effort.

EA has promised that the quality and quantity of rewards for season 2’s premium Battle Pass is markedly better than the previous season which will be a relief to many players. All of the rewards can be viewed in game but there are some nice new additions including music packs, emotes and loading screens.

As far as free rewards outside of the premium Battle Pass are concerned, across the levels players will be able to unlock season two trackers for each Legend, the Wattson Hot Rod skin and five Apex Packs.

Now you see me....

Apex Legends Battle Pass: is it worth picking up?

Apex Legends loot robots are called 'Loot Ticks'

Given we’re quite close to the start of season 2, this could be the right time to pick up the Battle Pass. Especially if you enjoyed what season 1 had to offer and you’re planning to plow a lot of hours into Apex Legends over the next few months.

If you come into the season a little later, however, you’ll still get all of the rewards up to your Battle Pass level for the season retroactively. So if you’re already on level 15 for the season when you buy the Battle Pass, you’ll unlock all rewards for every level up to 15.

It’s harder to decide if the Battle Pass is for you if you’re new to Apex Legends and aren’t quite sure how much time you can commit to the game. If that’s the case, it could be worth playing the game and testing it out but holding back on purchasing the premium pass until season 3 when you’ll be ready to give it your all.

